First look at Slave Play Jul 11, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The highly-anticipated, much-talked about, most Tony nominated play in Broadway’s history had its UK press night yesterday evening. There are no cameras or filming allowed in Slave Play, with the record-breaking production placing ‘STARBUCKS’ themed stickers on theatregoers' phones as they enter the Noël Coward Theatre. (It’s related to the show, they haven’t just nipped to the nearest coffee shop for a quick fix). Now, the critically acclaimed play has just released their first look production shots. So, aside from watching the show live, the only way you can see the award-nominated cast in action is by looking at our gallery below!

James Cusati-Moyer, Annie McNamara, Chalia La Tour, and Irene Sofia Lucio reprise their highly celebrated roles. They’re joined by Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Fisayo Akinade (Heartstopper), Aaron Heffernan (Brassic), and Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo).

Written by award-winning playwright, Jeremy O. Harris, Slave Play is a three act play that cleverly, and often comically, delves into the themes of race, sex, power relations, trauma, and interracial relationships.

At the MacGregor Plantation the Old South is alive and well. The heat in the air, the cotton fields and the power of the whip. Yet nothing is quite as it appears... or maybe it is.

Playing a strictly limited 12-week season at the Noël Coward Theatre, the only way you can see this ‘gripping and vital’ play, is, well, by seeing it.