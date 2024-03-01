Slave Play: 100,000 reasons to see the show. Mar 1, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The powerful and provocative production started life in a tiny one-story building on the outskirts of New York. The story inside however was never just one thing. It was fierce and funny, bold yet accessible. Highlighting the struggles of racism in 21st century America through sexual role play on an antebellum plantation. The groundbreaking play casts a mirror to the audience (literally, the set is dominated by a vast mirror that stretches from one side of the stage to the other) forcing them to see themselves on stage. Twisted and distorted, placed in the centre of the action, and asks them: what role do you play in this?

The timely production quickly transferred to the Golden Theater on Broadway, where, like the name of the theatre suggests, it shone. The Broadway run was extended due to phenomenal demand and reached audiences that would never normally go to the theatre. In fact, 30% of the audiences who saw the show were ‘new to file’ which means that they had never bought a ticket to any of the previous productions at that theatre before. For most shows, especially plays, the ‘new to file’ percentage is usually in the single digits, and we’re not talking 8 or 9%. The critics were just as excited by the production as the audiences were. It received countless 5-star reviews and went on to make history, surpassing Angels in America to become the most Tony nominated play of all time, chalking up an incredible 12 nominations including Best Play, Best Direction and Best Score.

Over the course of its extended run 100,000 people saw the show, with Rihanna, Donald Glover and Harry Styles just some of its famous fans. The is not just for the privileged however, in fact it is aimed at those who would usually feel uncomfortable in a theatre setting.

Playwright Jeremy O.Harris created special BLACK OUT performances of the show, a night where all seats were reserved for those who were black identifying. The Broadway League recently released its demographic report tracking Broadway audiences in the 2022-2023 season and found that the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or People of Colour) patrons only accounted for 29% of all audience members. Incredibly, this figure is the highest it’s been since records began.

The BLACK OUT performances were a huge success, and encouraged those who may have felt alienated by theatre in the past. As they are welcomed into an accepting environment it is hoped that they will continue their theatrical journey, and that their love and attendance of the theatre will grow. Which has got to be good for everyone, hasn’t it?

The West End production will also host BLACK OUT performances on Wednesday 17th July and Tuesday 17th September, which will be sold directly from the theatre. This is not to alienate theatre members, but to invite them in to, what can be perceived to be, a closed circle. BLACK OUT performances are there to promote inclusivity and acceptance.

Just because one group of audience members are actively encouraged, it doesn’t mean that the others are actively discriminated against. The producers of Slave Play, Empire Street Productions, confirmed this by publishing a statement which categorically confirmed that ‘no-one will be prevented or precluded from attending any performance of Slave Play’.

Slave Play may appear controversial, but it is one of theatre’s most open productions. It wants everyone to come and experience the show and wants everyone to have the best possible time whilst they are there. The director, Robert O’Hara, and playwright, Jeremy O.Harris thought of every single sightline when staging the production, ensuring that everyone has a great view no matter where they are sitting. During the productions tech O.Harris would only sit in the mezzanine (upper circle) and would direct parts of the play from there claiming ‘if it doesn’t feel good to me, I’m going to yell down [to director Robert O’Hara] .” Whether you have been to the theatre a thousand times before or have never stepped through its doors, Slave Play is, categorically, a play for everyone.

