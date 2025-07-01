The best musicals to book during The Big Summer Theatre Event

The West End is heating up—and we’re not just talking about the weather. The Big Summer Theatre Event continues, and it’s your chance to catch some of the most talked-about shows in London at unbeatable prices. Whether you're after jaw-dropping spectacle, powerful storytelling, or something totally original, now’s the time to grab tickets with savings of up to 53%. Here's our pick of the must-see musicals to book now:

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - Save up to 45%

This summer marks your last chance to experience the powerhouse story of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, as Tina: The Tina Turner Musical bows out on 11 September. Currently starring Fleur East and Karis Anderson alternating as Tina, this electrifying musical charts Tina Turner’s unstoppable rise from humble beginnings to global superstardom. With a score packed with iconic hits like “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, it's no wonder the show earned three Olivier Award nominations, including Best Musical.

The Great Gatsby Musical - Save up to 42%

Step into the dazzling 1920s with this brand-new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel. Featuring original songs and high-energy choreography, The Great Gatsby Musical captures the glamour and heartbreak of Jay Gatsby’s world of longing, jazz, and lost dreams. Packed with more stage stars than West End Live, catch Amber Davies (Back to the Future), Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde), Joel Montague (Hamilton), John Owen-Jones (Les Miserables), Jon Robyns (Phantom of the Opera), and Rachel Tucker (Wicked) alongside High School Musical’s Corbin Bleu, before the show ends on 7th September.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - Exclusive prices

Welcome to the bohemian world of Paris’s most famous cabaret! Winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a heart-racing mashup of over 70 pop songs, from Beyoncé to Bowie. With jaw-dropping design, show-stopping vocals, and a love story to die for, it’s pure spectacle - and a steal with exclusive summer pricing.

Matilda the Musical - Sale prices

Roald Dahl’s beloved tale of a clever little girl with extraordinary powers continues to wow audiences of all ages. Winner of 7 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Matilda the Musical combines Tim Minchin’s brilliant songs with hilarious performances and heart. It's a modern classic - and perfect for family theatre trips this summer.

The Devil Wears Prada - Exclusive £50 seats

They've just confirmd the sequel, so there's no better chance to see where it all began. Fashion, ambition, and attitude hit the stage in The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, based on the hit film and bestselling novel. Featuring an original score by Elton John, dazzling costume design by Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes, and starring Grammy Award nominee Vanessa Williams, this fabulous new production brings Miranda Priestly’s world of high fashion to life with bite, wit, and glamour.