Six the Musical announce West End extension and new cast Sep 6, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Dig out your bunting, whip out your quiche tins, and get your road closure request into your local council ASAP, it's time for another coronation! Six the Musical has today confirmed that the multi-award-winning musical will continue to rule the West End until 3 November 2024, extending its current run by six months (naturally). Heading the new reign will be a host of new, and returning, Queens. Reca Oakley, Gabriella Stylianou, and Meg Dixon-Brasil join the production having previously appeared in Norwegian Cruise Line versions of the musical. Natalie Pilkington returns to Six the Musical, having previously been part of the UK & Ireland tour, South Korean and Norwegian Cruise Line productions. Tickets are available now, so 'Get down' to the Vaudeville Theatre and pledge your allegiance to these rockin' rulers.

Cast and creatives of Six the Musical

Taking reign over the court from 17 October 2023 will be Nikki Bentley (Wicked) as Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen (Miss Saigon) as Anne Boleyn, Kayleigh McKnight (Heathers the Musical) as Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley (SIX) as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd (Heathers the Musical) as Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles (The Lion King) as Catherine Parr.

They will be joined by Gabriella Stylianou (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther (The SpongeBob Musical) as Alternate Howard/Parr, Meg Dizon-Brasil (SIX) as Super Swing and Natalie Pilkington (SIX) as UK Super Swing. The current cast will play their final performance on 15 October.

Created and written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, and lighting design by Tim Deiling. Sound design is by Paul Gatehouse, with musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.

What is Six the Musical about

Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a feel-good celebration of 21st century girl power, Six the Musical spills the tea on the six wives' private lives.

The last time Henry VIII's wives were given a platform, it was for their execution, now the Tudor wives have been given a voice, which they use to perform killer harmonies. Packed into a punchy 75 minutes, Six the Musical goes beyond the famous rhyme, and allows the Queens take centre stage and retell their stories of love and loss. Crammed full of ballads, raps, and neon ruffs, this royally fun musical champions self-worth and healthy, platonic relationships. There's no doubt about it, these Queens rule!

Six the Musical continues to make history

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, a Whatsonstage award, and nominated for five Oliviers, Six the Musical can be seen (divorced, beheaded and) live around the world, and across the UK on its current sell-out, and record-breaking tour.

