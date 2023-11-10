Sheridan Smith to star in Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre Nov 10, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Nobody does entertainment quite like Sheridan Smith! It has just been announced that the multi-faceted British legend will star in the glittering new production Opening Night at London’s The Gielgud Theatre, following her most recent critically lauded 2023 performance in Shirley Valentine. Tickets for Opening Night will be available on November 12, 2023. Sign up to be the first to access them!

About Sheridan Smith

Sheridan Smith is widely regarded as a prominent theatre star of her generation and has received accolades such as an OBE for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over a decade in theatre, film, and television, Smith initially made a name for herself through her work in sitcoms. She made her television debut in 1999 in the role of the eccentric character Matilda in the ITV comedy series Dark Ages and subsequently gained recognition through her roles in popular series like Gavin and Stacey and The Royle Family. Smith's talent also shines in dramatic television roles, earning her critical acclaim in shows like Cilla, Mrs Biggs, The C Word, Black Work, and The Moorside. Her vocal abilities, showcased in Cilla, led to the release of her debut album, titled 'Sheridan,' which received a gold certification from the British Phonographic Industry and charted in the UK top 10.

Smith's journey in the theatre world began with her debut in Into the Woods, where she played Red Riding Hood. Her role in Little Shop of Horrors earned her an Olivier Award nomination, and her portrayal of Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" brought her both an Olivier Award and a WhatsOnStage Award. In 2023, Smith continued to impress with her performance as Shirley Valentine in the play of the same name, earning further critical acclaim.

About Opening Night

The musical is based on John Cassavetes’ 1977 film Opening Night, which follows an alcoholic actress who is concerned about aging and haunted by the ghost of one of her deceased fans. The film was initially panned when released but, like so many works, it later came to hold a strong reputation amongst film aficionados.

Ivo van Hove (A Little Life), who directed a non-musical version of the show for Dutch theatre company Toneelgroep Amsterdam in 2006, returns to the director’s chair for this production.

Songwriter Rufus Wainwright will pen new tunes for the show, which is set to be led by Smith. The show is directed, concieved and has a book by Ivo van Hove with music and lyrics by Rufus Wainwright. The set, lighting and video design is by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys and sound design by Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton.

Orchestrations are by Wainwright, with musical supervision and musical direction by Nigel Lilley. Movement and choreography is by Polly Bennett, casting by Julia Horan CDG and the associate director is Daniel Raggett.

Opening Night tickets coming on 13 November

Don’t miss out on the legendary Sheridan Smith in Opening Night, with tickets going on sale on 13 November 2023!