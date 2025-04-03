Shakespeare’s Globe Best Seats and Seating Plan Apr 3, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Shakespeare’s Globe is one of the most iconic theatres in the world, a stunning recreation of the original Elizabethan playhouse where William Shakespeare’s plays were first performed. The original Globe Theatre, built in 1599, was tragically destroyed by fire in 1613 when a theatrical cannon misfired during a performance of Henry VIII - talk about bringing the house down! The theatre was rebuilt in 1614 but later demolished in 1644 during the Puritan rule. The modern Shakespeare’s Globe, which stands proudly on London’s Bankside today, was the dream of American actor and director Sam Wanamaker. His vision led to the theatre’s reconstruction, which was completed in 1997. Faithfully designed to reflect the original 16th-century playhouse, it features a circular, open-air structure, wooden benches, and the famous standing area known as the Yard. Today, Shakespeare’s Globe continues to bring the Bard’s works to life in an authentic, immersive setting that transports audiences back in time. Shakespeare's Globe seating plan

What are the best seats in Shakespeare’s Globe?

The best seats at Shakespeare’s Globe depend on your preferences. If you want the most authentic experience, standing in the Yard places you right in front of the stage, just as the "groundlings" did in Shakespeare’s time. While these tickets are the most affordable, they do require standing for the entire performance.

For those seeking comfort and an elevated view, the Middle Gallery provides an excellent perspective on the action while still feeling close to the performance. The Upper Gallery offers a panoramic view of the stage, making it a great option for those who prefer a broader vantage point, though it is further from the action.

If you want the best combination of view and comfort, the Lower Gallery is the prime spot. These seats offer the closest views while still providing a place to sit. However, since the Globe is designed without modern theatre luxuries, all seating consists of wooden benches - so hiring a cushion is highly recommended.

How many seats are at Shakespeare’s Globe?

Shakespeare’s Globe can accommodate approximately 1,570 audience members, with around 700 standing places in the Yard and 870 seats spread across the three-tiered galleries. This open-air theatre stays true to its Elizabethan roots, offering an intimate and immersive theatrical experience where no seat feels too far from the stage.

Are there accessible seats at Shakespeare’s Globe?

Yes, Shakespeare’s Globe is committed to accessibility. There are step-free seating options in the Middle and Upper Galleries for wheelchair users, and a limited number of wheelchair spaces in the Yard. Additionally, the venue offers audio-described performances, captioned performances, and British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted shows to accommodate a variety of needs.

The theatre also provides assisted hearing devices and offers dedicated relaxed performances for audiences who may benefit from a more informal setting. The Globe’s team is available to assist with any specific access requirements, and patrons are encouraged to contact the venue in advance to arrange the best seating option for their needs.

What shows are on at Shakespeare’s Globe?

Shakespeare’s Globe offers a year-round programme of classic Shakespearean productions, contemporary interpretations, and new works inspired by the Bard. Expect to see legendary plays such as Hamlet, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Romeo and Juliet, all performed in the intimate, candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse or the grand open-air theatre.

In addition to Shakespeare’s classics, the Globe often stages new adaptations, historical dramas, and even modern plays that celebrate and explore the themes of Shakespeare’s work. The theatre also hosts seasonal events, educational workshops, and immersive experiences, ensuring there is always something exciting on stage.