    Sam Wanamaker Playhouse best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, nestled within the Shakespeare's Globe complex on London's Bankside, is a captivating recreation of a Jacobean indoor theatre. Opened in January 2014, this intimate venue was meticulously crafted based on 17th-century designs, notably drawings attributed to architect John Webb. While not an exact replica, the Playhouse evokes the essence of the period's indoor playhouses, offering audiences a unique glimpse into the theatrical experiences of Shakespeare's time.

    One of the Playhouse's most enchanting features is its celestial ceiling mural. Inspired by an early 17th-century artwork from Cullen House in Scotland, the ceiling showcases a mesmerizing depiction of the goddess Luna surrounded by cherubs and stars. This intricate design not only enhances the theatre's aesthetic appeal but also immerses attendees in a dreamlike atmosphere reminiscent of Jacobean artistry.

    What are the best seats at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse?

    The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse offers an intimate seating arrangement, ensuring that audiences are never far from the stage. The theatre accommodates approximately 340 patrons, with seating distributed across the playhouse pit and two levels of galleries that form a horseshoe shape around the stage. For those seeking the most immersive experience, seats in the front rows of the pit provide proximity to the performers, allowing for a deeply engaging encounter.

    Alternatively, the first gallery offers elevated views, capturing the entirety of the stage and the intricate ceiling mural. It's worth noting that some seats in the upper galleries have slightly restricted views due to architectural features, so selecting seats with clear sightlines is advisable.

    Sam Wanamaker Playhouse seating plan

    How many seats are at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse?

    The Playhouse has a seating capacity of approximately 340. This includes bench seating in the pit and two levels of galleries, as well as standing positions in the upper gallery, often referred to as "the gods." This configuration fosters an intimate and communal atmosphere, reminiscent of early 17th-century playhouses. 

    Are there accessible seats at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse?

    Accessibility is a priority at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. The venue offers step-free access to the theatre, and designated wheelchair spaces are available. Patrons with specific accessibility needs are encouraged to contact the theatre's box office in advance to ensure suitable arrangements can be made, enhancing the comfort and enjoyment of all attendees.

    What shows are currently playing at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse?

    The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse is renowned for its diverse programming, encompassing a range of productions from Shakespearean classics to Jacobean dramas and contemporary works inspired by historical themes. Audiences can anticipate performances that utilise the unique candlelit setting to create atmospheric and immersive theatrical experiences.

