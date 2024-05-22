Royal Albert Hall Best Seats and Seating Plan May 22, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall has hosted plenty of famous faces over its 153-year history. Winston Churchill, Muhammed Ali and Albert Einstein have all made an appearance at the concert hall, which holds more than 390 events per year! If you’re lucky enough to go to one of these concerts (we don’t think Einstein will be playing again anytime soon, unfortunately) then you will want to know the best place to sit. Ensuring you have the best possible view of your chosen performance will only heighten your experience at this magical and historical venue, so read on to find out which seat you should add to your basket. What are the best seats at the Royal Albert Hall? There are six floors at the Royal Albert Hall, so there are plenty of seats to choose from! The stalls are located on the ground floor and are a popular option for concerts and operas. There’s a clear view of the stage from this section, and you really feel like you are a part of the action! The Loggia Boxes are located above the Stalls and offer great acoustics as well as excellent views of the stage. The boxes are extremely cosy, with each only seating up to 8 people, and are a great option for those who want a luxurious experience at the Royal Albert Hall. The Grand Tier Boxes are positioned just above the Loggia Boxes and provide similar views and sound quality. The only difference between these two options (other than the names) is the height. Up another level, and we reach the Second Tier boxes. These are situated above the Grand Tier boxes, and are slightly smaller than the Loggia and Grand Tier options. However, the view and sound quality is just as good and is a great, cheaper, alternative. The Rausing Circle is one level above the Second Tier boxes, and a good option for those looking for a more affordable option, which still boasts a decent view of the stage. The Gallery is picture perfect for those looking for a relaxed atmosphere and cheap night out. Located at the very top of the Royal Albert Hall, there are no assigned seats, so theatregoers are free to sit or stand wherever they like. The Gallery is very popular, so we recommended arriving early if you want to snag a great view! The Royal Albert Hall seating plan

London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall has hosted plenty of famous faces over its 153-year history. Winston Churchill, Muhammed Ali and Albert Einstein have all made an appearance at the concert hall, which holds more than 390 events per year! If you’re lucky enough to go to one of these concerts (we don’t think Einstein will be playing again anytime soon, unfortunately) then you will want to know the best place to sit. Ensuring you have the best possible view of your chosen performance will only heighten your experience at this magical and historical venue, so read on to find out which seat you should add to your basket.

What are the best seats at the Royal Albert Hall?

There are six floors at the Royal Albert Hall, so there are plenty of seats to choose from! The stalls are located on the ground floor and are a popular option for concerts and operas. There’s a clear view of the stage from this section, and you really feel like you are a part of the action!

The Loggia Boxes are located above the Stalls and offer great acoustics as well as excellent views of the stage. The boxes are extremely cosy, with each only seating up to 8 people, and are a great option for those who want a luxurious experience at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Grand Tier Boxes are positioned just above the Loggia Boxes and provide similar views and sound quality. The only difference between these two options (other than the names) is the height.

Up another level, and we reach the Second Tier boxes. These are situated above the Grand Tier boxes, and are slightly smaller than the Loggia and Grand Tier options. However, the view and sound quality is just as good and is a great, cheaper, alternative.

The Rausing Circle is one level above the Second Tier boxes, and a good option for those looking for a more affordable option, which still boasts a decent view of the stage.

The Gallery is picture perfect for those looking for a relaxed atmosphere and cheap night out. Located at the very top of the Royal Albert Hall, there are no assigned seats, so theatregoers are free to sit or stand wherever they like. The Gallery is very popular, so we recommended arriving early if you want to snag a great view!

How many seats are at the Royal Albert Hall?

There are 5,272 seats across the six floors at the Royal Albert Hall, in addition to the standing (non-seated) area in the Gallery. That’s more than double the capacity of the London Palladium!

Are there accessible seats at the Royal Albert Hall?

Being a Victorian building, the width of the doors varies from box to box, however each are big enough to allow a wheelchair to pass. There is specific accessible seating in the Rausing Circle, which can be accessed by one of the venues many lifts. Public lifts are located at Doors 1 and 8 with automatic doors, Braille, tactile numbering, and voice announcements, serve all levels from Basement to Gallery. There are also wheelchair spaces available in the Stalls and Gallery, which are located next to the lifts and accessible toilets.

What shows are on at the Royal Albert Hall?

From sweeping orchestras to tumbling acrobatics, the Royal Albert Hall is home to some of the most exciting entertainment in the capital. The venue regularly hosts the latest Cirque du Soleil shows, as well as concert versions of West End classics. We currently do not have any shows on sale for this venue, but check back to find a full list of official Royal Albert Hall shows you can buy from London Theatre Direct!