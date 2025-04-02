Menu
    Rose Theatre Kingston best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The Rose Theatre Kingston, located in the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, London, opened its doors on 16 January 2008. Inspired by the original Elizabethan Rose Theatre on London's Bankside, this modern venue was designed to emulate the intimate and immersive experiences of Shakespearean playhouses. 

    Over the years, the Rose has hosted a variety of notable performances, including the UK premiere of Marie and Rosetta in May 2025, starring Beverley Knight as Sister Rosetta Tharpe. And the world premiere of Never Let Me Go, a stage adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's international bestseller. 

    What are the best seats at Rose Theatre Kingston?

    The Rose Theatre boasts an auditorium unlike any other in London, featuring a wide, thrust stage that extends into the audience, fostering an intimate connection between performers and spectators. The seating is arranged in a semi-circular pattern around the stage, ensuring that most seats offer clear sightlines and a sense of closeness to the performance. While personal preferences may vary, seats in the central sections of the Stalls and Circle are often considered optimal for their direct views of the stage.

    Rose Theatre Kingston seating plan

    How many seats are at Rose Theatre Kingston?

    The Rose Theatre Kingston has a seating capacity of 822, accommodating audiences in both the Stalls and Circle sections. This design allows for a spacious yet intimate atmosphere, enhancing the theatrical experience for all attendees. 

    Are there accessible seats at Rose Theatre Kingston?

    Accessibility is a priority at the Rose Theatre. The venue offers step-free access to the Stalls, with designated wheelchair spaces available. Accessible toilet facilities are located on the ground floor, and the theatre provides hearing assistance systems for those with auditory needs. Patrons requiring assistance are encouraged to contact the theatre’s Box Office in advance to ensure suitable arrangements. 

    What shows are currently playing at Rose Theatre Kingston?

    The Rose Theatre Kingston presents a diverse programme of performances, ranging from classic and contemporary plays to musicals, comedy shows, and family-friendly productions. The theatre also supports new writing and innovative performances, contributing to its reputation as a hub for artistic excellence.

