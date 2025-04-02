Rose Theatre Kingston best seats and seating plan

The Rose Theatre Kingston, located in the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, London, opened its doors on 16 January 2008. Inspired by the original Elizabethan Rose Theatre on London's Bankside, this modern venue was designed to emulate the intimate and immersive experiences of Shakespearean playhouses.

Over the years, the Rose has hosted a variety of notable performances, including the UK premiere of Marie and Rosetta in May 2025, starring Beverley Knight as Sister Rosetta Tharpe. And the world premiere of Never Let Me Go, a stage adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's international bestseller.

What are the best seats at Rose Theatre Kingston?

The Rose Theatre boasts an auditorium unlike any other in London, featuring a wide, thrust stage that extends into the audience, fostering an intimate connection between performers and spectators. The seating is arranged in a semi-circular pattern around the stage, ensuring that most seats offer clear sightlines and a sense of closeness to the performance. While personal preferences may vary, seats in the central sections of the Stalls and Circle are often considered optimal for their direct views of the stage.

Rose Theatre Kingston seating plan