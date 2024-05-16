Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers the Play? May 16, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Almost five decades since the comedy classic hit our TV screens, the first official stage adaptation of the show has come crashing into the West End. The play, which is written by its original star and comedy giant (literally), John Cleese, stars Basil, Sybil, Manuel, and Polly, and features some of the sitcoms most iconic scenes from fan-favourite episodes ‘The Germans,’ ‘The Hotel Inspector’ and ‘Communication Problems’ . The play checked-in some VIPs at yesterday’s press night, but will they be returning to the seaside hotel, or will they just leave memories, and a scathing Trip Advisor review?

What is John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers the Play about?

Playing at the Apollo Theatre until the 28 September 2024, the ‘Greatest British sitcom of all time’ (Radio Times) is now a brand-new stage play, adapted by comedy legend John Cleese and directed by Caroline Jay Ranger.

Starring Adam Jackson-Smith as the inimitable Basil, Anna-Jane Casey as the iconic Sybil and Paul Nicholas as the bumbling Major, the 18-strong cast take on the iconic characters at Torquay’s most chaotic hotel – Fawlty Towers!

Featuring everyone’s favourite scenes from the sitcom’s unforgettable twelve episodes, this is the ultimate nostalgia fest.

But did the critics enjoy their trip down memory lane?

What critics are saying about John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers the Play

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐⭐ ‘I can’t recall ever hearing an audience roar with laughter as much… it’s theatre magic and the funniest show I have seen in years’ - All That Dazzles

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ‘It’s the funniest show in town’ – Daily Express

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ‘John Cleese has recreated the magic’ – i News

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ‘The script zings with brilliantly astringent one-liners as the tight farce careers towards inescapable catastrophe, the cast bringing the chaos to life with energy and pace.’ - Chortle

‘A hugely entertaining blast of unadorned nostalgia’ – The Times

‘Comedy history repeats itself… this Fawlty Towers redux is no pale imitation of the original, but a very vivid one’ – The Guardian

