Rakie Ayola and Rhys Ifans to star in On Bear Ridge at the Royal Court Jun 20, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Royal Court Theatre production of the Ed Thomas play, On Bear Ridge, has just announced its cast with Rhys Ifans and Rakie Ayola set to star. As part of the venue's 2019/2020 season, On Bear Ridge will open at the West End's Royal Court Theatre on 24 October following a brief run at the Sherman Theatre from 20 September to 5 October. Tickets for On Bear Ridge in London are on sale now at affordable prices!

Rhys Ifans, Rakie Ayola, Jason Hughes, and Sion Daniel Young join the cast of On Bear Ridge for both the Sherman Theatre and Royal Court Theatre productions.

On Bear Ridge Royal Court Theatre cast

The West End cast of Ed Thomas' On Bear Ridge is set to star Welsh actor Rhys Ifans in the role of John Daniel opposite Welsh actress Rakie Ayola in the role of Noni. The upcoming production will also star Sion Daniel Young as Ifan William and Jason Hughes as The Captain.

Rhys Ifans is perhaps best known as portraying Xenophilius Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, Dr Curt Connors/The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man, Spike in Notting Hill opposite Julia Roberts, and Uncle Phil in Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang opposite Harry Potter co-star Emma Thompson and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Ifans has also appeared in a number of stage productions, including Matthew Warchus' A Christmas Carol adapted by Jack Thorne (2017), King Lear at The Old Vic, and Eugene Ionesco's Exit the King at the National Theatre.

Rakie Ayola is perhaps best known for her role on the BBC drama series, Holby City, in which she plays Kyla Tyson. Her other notable credits include taking over the role of Hermione Granger in the West End's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at London's Palace Theatre as well as appearing on such television shows as EastEnders, Doctor Who, and Soldier Soldier and in Black Mirror's pilot episode "The National Anthem".

Sion Daniel Young is perhaps best known for his stage roles as Albert Narracott in the West End transfer of War Horse and Christopher Boone in the 2012 National Theatre production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Jason Hughes is likely best known for playing Warren Jones in BBC's This Life and Detective Sergeant Ben Jones in ITV's Midsomer Murders. His most notable stage credits include The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? at the Theatre Royal Haymarket (2017), Kiss Me Like You Mean It at the Soho Theatre (2001), 4.48 Psychosis at the Royal Court Theatre, and Our Country's Good at the Olivier Theatre (2015).

What is On Bear Ridge about?

This semi-autobiographical story by Ed Thomas follows a long-lost village that is seemingly off the map and further blurred by its redrawn borders. John Daniel and Noni, who run both a grocery store and butcher's shop, decide to be outlaws for a day and begin drinking whiskey whilst reminiscing the golden days. But soon a mysterious figure emerges from the surrounding darkness making us question the unreliable memories we hold.

On Bear Ridge tickets available for the Royal Court Theatre run from just £15!

Don't miss this autumn's sure-fire hit co-directed by Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone and renowned playwright Ed Thomas (Gas Station Angel, House of America). Be sure to book your On Bear Ridge Royal Court Theatre tickets sharpish to ensure the best seats at the best prices via our interactive seating plan.

🎫 Book your West End tickets for On Bear Ridge at the Royal Court Theatre, London from £15.