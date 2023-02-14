Valentine Q & A with Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's George Jennings Feb 14, 2023 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young Fall in love with the critically aclaimed production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical this Valentine's Day. We spoke to George Jennings, who is playing Roger in the smash hit musical, about his role and explored his romantic side.

Q&A with Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's George Jennings

1. What do you love most about the show/your character?

Roger’s silly floppy blonde mop of hair.

2. What's your love language?

Being given chocolate hobnobs.

3. Secret Admirers, sweet or creepy?

Depends if they leave chocolate hobnobs or not.

4. Valentine's or Palentine's and how would you spend it?

In bed…. with some chocolate hobnobs.

5. What's the most epic theatre romance?

I knew a couple who met as theatre ushers and ended up getting married.

6. What's your favourite musical theatre love song?

Love Who You Love - A Man Of No Importance

