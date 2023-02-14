Menu
    Valentine Q & A with Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's George Jennings

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young

    Fall in love with the critically aclaimed production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical this Valentine's Day. We spoke to George Jennings, who is playing Roger in the smash hit musical, about his role and explored his romantic side.  

    1. What do you love most about the show/your character?

    Roger’s silly floppy blonde mop of hair. 

    2. What's your love language?

    Being given chocolate hobnobs. 

    3. Secret Admirers, sweet or creepy?

    Depends if they leave chocolate hobnobs or not. 

    4. Valentine's or Palentine's and how would you spend it?

    In bed…. with some chocolate hobnobs. 

    5. What's the most epic theatre romance?

    I knew a couple who met as theatre ushers and ended up getting married. 

    6. What's your favourite musical theatre love song? 

    Love Who You Love - A Man Of No Importance  

    Book Tickets for Tina Turner the Musical today! 

    Treat a loved one to the hottest ticket in town Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Book tickets for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical today, they’re simply the best!

    By Rebecca Young

