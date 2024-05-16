Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nick Mohammed and more to host post-show events at Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! May 16, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride (Updated on May 20, 2024) A series of post-show discussions and workshops will run alongside performances of Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! when it opens at the Ambassadors Theatre for a strictly limited season from 25 May - 14 September. Highlights of the program include a conversation between Phoebe Waller-Bridge and producer Francesca Moody, exploring the journey from the Edinburgh Fringe to the West End (20 June). Bestselling crime writer Anthony Horowitz, and Kathy and Stella writers Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones discussing the intricacies of plotting the perfect crime (26 June). As well as Sara Pascoe (10 June), Rosie Jones (18 June), Giovanna Fletcher (27 June) and Nick Mohammed (3 July) who will host separate post-show Q&As, diving into the writing, directing, and performance components of the show. These talks will take place after the show and are free to all ticket holders of that evening’s performance.

In celebration of the extraordinary moment new homegrown musicals are currently having in the West End Kit Buchan (Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York), Jethro Compton and Darren Clark (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) and Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones (Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!) will come together to talk about the journey of their shows to the West End. Plus Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones lead workshops on writing and developing new musicals.

Producer Francesca Moody said ‘Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! has been made over the last four years in what some might consider to be an unconventional fashion. From the Edinburgh Fringe to the West End, an incredible team of creatives and actors have worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to demystify and share the process through a series of post-show discussions hosted by our favourite comedians, writers, and podcasters. We're so excited to welcome them to our stage!’

Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! won Musical Theatre Review’s Best Musical Award at the Edinburgh Festival 2022. The production reunites the writing and musical talents of Jon Brittain - Book and Lyrics / Co-Director (The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) and Matthew Floyd Jones - Music and Lyrics (Frisky and Mannish) who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed, Fringe First award-winning A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad). Fabian Aloise (recently nominated for an Olivier Award for Sunset Boulevard) Co-Directs and Choreographs.

