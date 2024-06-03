Menu
    Victoria Palace Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    London’s Victoria Palace Theatre is a Grade II listed building which has been home to many large scale productions, including the popular musicals Billy Elliot, Annie, Fame, The Buddy Holly Story and most recently Hamilton. The original structure began life as the Royal Standard Hotel and was extended to become Moy’s Music Hall in 1850 until it was demolished in 1910, before being rebuilt by prolific theatre architect Frank Matcham and opening to the public a year later. With so much history in this building, there’s a lot to take in! So where’s the best place to sit and soak up the atmosphere? We’ve taken a detailed look at the Victoria Palace Theatre seating plan to give you the best options!

    What are the best seats at the Victoria Palace Theatre?

    There are three floors at the Victoria Palace Theatre; the Stalls, which are located on the ground floor, offer over half of the allocated seating of the building! The 717 plush red chairs are a top choice for those wanting to be immersed in the action on stage.

    The Royal Circle is located above the stalls offering excellent views of the stage, and unlike some other theatres of its age it does not have any pillars creating restricted views within its auditorium.

    The Grand Circle on the third floor of the theatre is severely raked, which means every row gets an excellent view of the stage. However, the legroom isn’t as roomy as the levels below, which is something to consider if you’re quite tall!

    Victoria Palace Theatre seating plan

    Victoria Palace Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

     

    How many seats are at the Victoria Palace Theatre?

    The theatre boasts an impressive capacity of 1,550 seats, and is equipped with a sliding roof which can aid ventilation in the auditorium during the intervals – a throw-back to the days when heavy smoking was en vogue.

    Are there accessible seats at the Victoria Palace Theatre?

    Access to the auditorium for wheelchair access is via Allington Street where there is step-free access to the stalls. Stalls Boxes A & F located at the rear of the ground floor stalls, can accommodate a maximum of two wheelchairs with companions (four per box). The doors to these boxes are 80cm wide and there is an adapted toilet located nearby. Hearing enhancement aids, autism and visual stories and facilities for assistance dogs are all also available in the venue. More information about accessibility can be found via the theatre's dedicated accessibility booking line or via email.

    What shows are on at the Victoria Palace Theatre?

    Now booking until March 2025, the Victoria Palace Theatre is currently home to the Lin Manuel Miranda musical Hamilton. Winner of 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical, the musical tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton who became George Washington’s right-hand man amidst the Revolutionary War, helping shape the America we know today.

    James Wareham
    By James Wareham

