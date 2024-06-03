Victoria Palace Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

London’s Victoria Palace Theatre is a Grade II listed building which has been home to many large scale productions, including the popular musicals Billy Elliot, Annie, Fame, The Buddy Holly Story and most recently Hamilton. The original structure began life as the Royal Standard Hotel and was extended to become Moy’s Music Hall in 1850 until it was demolished in 1910, before being rebuilt by prolific theatre architect Frank Matcham and opening to the public a year later. With so much history in this building, there’s a lot to take in! So where’s the best place to sit and soak up the atmosphere? We’ve taken a detailed look at the Victoria Palace Theatre seating plan to give you the best options!

What are the best seats at the Victoria Palace Theatre?

There are three floors at the Victoria Palace Theatre; the Stalls, which are located on the ground floor, offer over half of the allocated seating of the building! The 717 plush red chairs are a top choice for those wanting to be immersed in the action on stage.

The Royal Circle is located above the stalls offering excellent views of the stage, and unlike some other theatres of its age it does not have any pillars creating restricted views within its auditorium.

The Grand Circle on the third floor of the theatre is severely raked, which means every row gets an excellent view of the stage. However, the legroom isn’t as roomy as the levels below, which is something to consider if you’re quite tall!

Victoria Palace Theatre seating plan