Only a few tickets left for Lungs at the Old Vic starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith

Why you should see the Lungs stage play at the Old Vic this autumn

This distinctive, off-kilter love story about a couple struggling to decide whether to bring up kids in a pre-apocalyptic world has been revived for the London stage at a time when its subject matter couldn’t be more relevant. Canada’s permafrost has reportedly begun melting 70 years earlier than predicted, heat waves have become the summer norm in continental Europe, and the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland have blocked EU efforts to reach carbon neutrality by the year 2050. The climate crisis is right here, right now and Duncan Macmillan’s play takes an inconvenient truth and transforms it into something both funny and edgy.

Lungs’ story is brutally honest at times — a child emitting ten thousand tonnes of CO2, more than what the Eiffel Tower weighs and less than the carbon footprint of flying to New York round-trip every day for seven years, is used as a compelling antinatalist argument. You may not be able to escape what’s happening in the world, but you can breathe in, breathe out, and escape into Macmillan’s gripping world filled with uncertainty for the future, betrayal, change, and hope.

Lungs The Play is set to open at London's Old Vic Theatre on 16 October 2019 for a strictly-limited run scheduled to last until 9 November 2019. The play will arrive after the highly-anticipated season opener, A Very Expensive Poison, and ahead of the Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming play, Endgame / Rough For Theatre II.