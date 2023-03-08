Oliver Tompsett to join Pretty Woman ahead of West End closing Mar 8, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Fall in love with the unforgettable romance of Pretty Woman The Musical, but don't wait too long, as the musical is set to close its doors on 18 June 2023 before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour starting on 17 October 2023. Oliver Tompsett (Shakespeare in & Juliet) will be stepping into the shoes of the dashing Edward Lewis from 4 April 2023. With a story that knows no limitations, Pretty Woman has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide and is a testament to finding love in the most unlikely of places. So why wait? Book your tickets today for Pretty Woman at the Savoy Theatre now, before the curtain call!

Oliver Tompsett and the cast of Pretty Woman

Oliver Tompsett is currently starring as Shakespeare in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre. His many other West End theatre credits include Charlie Price in Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre, Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls at the Phoenix Theatre, Galileo in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Drew Boley in Rock of Ages at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Fiyero in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and Mamma Mia! at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Pretty Woman The Musical currently stars Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward, Danny Mac as Edward Lewis (until 2 April 2023), Courtney Bowman as Kit De Luca and Andy Barke as Happy Man/Mr Thompson. The cast is completed by John Addison, Jemma Alexander, Becky Anderson, Matt Bateman, Patrick Barrett, Robertina Bonano, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Daniel Clift, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Elishia Edwards, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Helen Hill, Mark Holden, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Kurt Kansley, Georgia Kleopa, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Curtis Patrick, Hassun Sharif, Cilla Silvia and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

The story of Pretty Woman

In a city of dreams and endless possibilities, two unlikely hearts cross paths. Vivian, a free-spirited woman working the streets of Sunset Boulevard, and Edward, a wealthy businessman focused solely on the prize. They are worlds apart, but fate has a funny way of bringing people together. When Edward offers Vivian a proposition to be his companion for business events and social functions, their strictly professional arrangement takes an unexpected turn and the lines between business and love blur.

As they navigate their confusing situation, Edward realises he can't imagine his life without Vivian by his side, but can he give her the fairy tale love she's always dreamed of?

The creatives of Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman The Musical brings together the creative talents of Grammy Award winners Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Along with Garry Marshall, the original film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell is the director and choreographer, with original music and lyrics by Adams and Vallance and a book by Marshall and Lawton.

Featuring the iconic song ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ by Roy Orbison and Bill Dee, the musical is a tribute to the beloved romantic comedy film that captured audiences' hearts when it premiered in 1990. Produced by Arnon Milchan and New Regency Productions, the film went on to become an international smash hit.

Pretty Woman tickets are available now!

From the iconic red dress to the mesmerising soundtrack, Pretty Woman is an unmissable musical that dares audiences to reach for their dreams. You better believe that Viv’s not going back to who she was before! Catch it before it closes!