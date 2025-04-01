Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Who are the characters in Oedipus?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Sophocles' Oedipus Rex is one of the most enduring tragedies in theatre history, captivating audiences for centuries with its gripping narrative of fate, free will, and identity. A staple of classical Greek theatre, the play follows the tragic downfall of Oedipus, the King of Thebes, as he unwittingly fulfills a chilling prophecy. 

    Known for its dramatic irony and intense emotional depth, Oedipus  remains a favourite among theatre companies and continues to inspire modern adaptations - in fact, there were two productions of the classic text which played in the West End mere weeks after each other! Oedipus starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville played at the Wyndham's Theatre from 4 October 2024 to 5 January 2025, while Oedipus starring Rami Malek and Indira Varma played at the Old Vic from 27 January - 29 March 2025. 

    The play’s compelling characters drive its powerful storytelling, offering rich roles that challenge actors and enthrall audiences. Here’s a closer look at the key figures who bring this iconic tragedy to life on stage.

    Oedipus' main characters

    Oedipus

    The tragic hero and King of Thebes, Oedipus is a man of intelligence, determination, and pride. His relentless pursuit of the truth leads him to uncover his own dark fate - that he has unwittingly killed his father and married his mother. His journey from confident ruler to broken exile is one of the most profound character arcs in theatre history, offering actors a complex role filled with emotional highs and devastating lows.

    Jocasta

    Jocasta, the Queen of Thebes and wife (and unknowingly, mother) of Oedipus, is a figure of both strength and tragic despair. Initially dismissing prophecies as unreliable, she is ultimately faced with the horrifying truth of her past. Her role provides a deeply emotional counterpoint to Oedipus' search for answers, culminating in one of the play’s most heartbreaking moments.

    Creon

    Creon, Jocasta’s brother, serves as a voice of reason and political pragmatism throughout the play. While he initially tries to counsel Oedipus with caution, he later becomes a central figure in the aftermath of the king’s downfall. His character is often portrayed as calm and composed, making him a stark contrast to Oedipus’ passionate nature.

    Who are the characters in Oedipus?

    Tiresias

    The blind prophet Tiresias is one of the most enigmatic figures in Oedipus. Although physically sightless, they possess the spiritual vision to see the truth that Oedipus is desperately searching for. Their confrontation with Oedipus is a pivotal moment in the play, filled with tension and dramatic irony.

    The Chorus

    A staple of Greek theatre, the Chorus in Oedipus represents the people of Thebes, reacting to the unfolding events and providing commentary on the moral and philosophical themes of the play. Their role bridges the gap between the audience and the drama, guiding viewers through the tragic revelations.

    The Shepherd

    The Shepherd holds the key to Oedipus' past, having witnessed the fateful events that sealed his destiny. Though a minor character, their revelations are crucial to the play’s climax, bringing the long-hidden truth to light in a moment of devastating realisation.

    The Messenger/The Oracle

    The Messenger serves as a bearer of truth, delivering the news that begins Oedipus’ spiral into self-discovery and despair. Their role is also small but significant, as their words set the final pieces of the tragic puzzle into place.

    Unlike the titular character, Oedipus’ future is looking bright

    Oedipus continues to challenge and inspire actors and directors, offering some of the most powerful roles in theatre. With its deeply psychological character studies and timeless themes, it remains an essential work for any lover of the dramatic arts.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Text: Agatha Christie Witness for the Prosecution.. Image: A courtroom scene featuring two judges, a woman dressed all in black wearing a beret and a man in a suit and tie.

    Meet the cast of Witness for the Prosecution

    Posted on | By Emmanuel Kankam |

    Meet the cast of Witness for the Prosecution Written by one of the best-selling novelists of all time, Agatha Chri... Read more

    Fiddler on the Roof London tickets

    Fiddler on the Roof characters

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Fiddler on the Roof is a cherished musical that delves into the life of Tevye, a Jewish milkman, and his family in th... Read more

    The Hippodrome Casino, home to Magic Mike Live in London

    Hippodrome Casino - Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Izzy Amer |

    The London Hippodrome started life in 1900 as venue for circus and variety performances, before being reconstructed a... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies