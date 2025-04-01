Who are the characters in Oedipus?

Sophocles' Oedipus Rex is one of the most enduring tragedies in theatre history, captivating audiences for centuries with its gripping narrative of fate, free will, and identity. A staple of classical Greek theatre, the play follows the tragic downfall of Oedipus, the King of Thebes, as he unwittingly fulfills a chilling prophecy.

Known for its dramatic irony and intense emotional depth, Oedipus remains a favourite among theatre companies and continues to inspire modern adaptations - in fact, there were two productions of the classic text which played in the West End mere weeks after each other! Oedipus starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville played at the Wyndham's Theatre from 4 October 2024 to 5 January 2025, while Oedipus starring Rami Malek and Indira Varma played at the Old Vic from 27 January - 29 March 2025.

The play’s compelling characters drive its powerful storytelling, offering rich roles that challenge actors and enthrall audiences. Here’s a closer look at the key figures who bring this iconic tragedy to life on stage.

Oedipus' main characters

Oedipus

The tragic hero and King of Thebes, Oedipus is a man of intelligence, determination, and pride. His relentless pursuit of the truth leads him to uncover his own dark fate - that he has unwittingly killed his father and married his mother. His journey from confident ruler to broken exile is one of the most profound character arcs in theatre history, offering actors a complex role filled with emotional highs and devastating lows.

Jocasta

Jocasta, the Queen of Thebes and wife (and unknowingly, mother) of Oedipus, is a figure of both strength and tragic despair. Initially dismissing prophecies as unreliable, she is ultimately faced with the horrifying truth of her past. Her role provides a deeply emotional counterpoint to Oedipus' search for answers, culminating in one of the play’s most heartbreaking moments.

Creon

Creon, Jocasta’s brother, serves as a voice of reason and political pragmatism throughout the play. While he initially tries to counsel Oedipus with caution, he later becomes a central figure in the aftermath of the king’s downfall. His character is often portrayed as calm and composed, making him a stark contrast to Oedipus’ passionate nature.