    Nominees announced for the 2nd Annual CDG Casting Awards

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The 2nd Annual CDG Casting Awards are just around the corner as casting directors will once again be recognised for their outstanding work across the board in 2019. See the full list of nominees below.

    Stephen Crockett and David Grindrod for Waitress are among the nominees this year at the CDG Casting Awards. The West End production of the hit Broadway musical has seen the likes of Lucie Jones, Sara Bareilles, and Katharine McPhee in the lead role.

    The 2nd CDG Casting Awards 2020

    The full list of nominees for the 2020 CDG Casting Awards has been unveiled. The awards ceremony honours the best of the best in casting talent from all across the UK with awards categories in theatre, television, commercials, and film.

    The film category includes such flicks as Rocketman, Wild Rose, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and Only You whilst TV series include Killing Eve, HBO's Chernobyl, Catastrophe, Sex Education, and Years and Years.

    Winners of the 2020 CDG Casting Awards will be revealed in a ceremony to be held at the Ham Yard Hotel on 11 February 2020.

    Here is the full list of casting awards nominees in the theatre categories:

    CDG Theatre Casting Awards list of nominees in full

    The 2020 CDG Award for Best Casting in a Theatre production sponsored by Independent Talent
    — Amy Ball for Sweat (Donmar Warehouse)
    — Charlotte Sutton for Death of a Salesman (Young Vic)
    — Isabella Odoffin for Small Island (National Theatre)
    — Robert Sterne for A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bridge Theatre)
    — Stuart Burt and Julia Horan for Pinter at the Pinter Season (Harold Pinter Theatre)

    The 2020 CDG Award for Best Casting in Musical Theatre sponsored by LW Theatres
    — Alastair Coomer and Charlotte Sutton for Company (Gielgud Theatre)
    — David Grindrod for Sweet Charity (Donmar Warehouse)
    — Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher; with casting assistant Katherine Skene for Come from Away (The Abbey Dublin and the Phoenix Theatre)
    — Will Burton for Evita (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre)
    — Sam Jones for Wise Children (The Old Vic)
    — Stephen Crockett and David Grindrod for Waitress (Adelphi Theatre)

