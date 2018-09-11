Menu
    New musical Mythic to premiere at London’s Charing Cross Theatre

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    You ‘Odyssey’ this! An all-new, pop-rock musical entitled Mythic is set to receive its world premiere at London’s Charing Cross Theatre come October.  

    Mythic is inspired by the Ancient Greek myth of Persephone, Queen of the Underworld and Goddess of Spring, Flowers and Vegetation. Set in a world where Olympian celebrities reign supreme, Persephone struggles to live up to her mother Demeter’s expectations and instead seeks to forge her own path. But soon her quest for independence leads her to the Underworld with bad boy rebel Hades. What follows is an outlandish and emotionally thought-provoking musical fit for both ancient and modern times.

    Mythic A New Musical is directed and choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby and features lighting by Jamie Platt, musical direction by Chris Ma, sound by Andrew Johnson, a book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens (Yo, Vikings! and Persephone Unplugged) and music by Oran Eldor (Shakespeare in America and The Great American Mousical).

    Full casting will be announced at a later date.

    Mythic premieres at the Charing Cross Theatre on 1 October 2018 and is currently booking until 24 November 2018.

    Book your tickets now for the best seats in the house and find out how ‘Hell can be heavenly’ in this unique production inspired by Greek myth.

    Purchase your Mythic tickets.

