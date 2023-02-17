New casting announced for Les Miserables Feb 17, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The dark, dirty and crowded streets of 19th-century France set the scene for an epic tale of love and redemption in the critically acclaimed musical Les Miserables. Follow an unlikely duo as they fight to escape mistreatment and forge a new path towards freedom. With soaring melodies and stunning production values, this timeless story ignites the West End stage and continues to inspire audiences with its unwavering messages of hope and resilience. Don’t miss out on the latest company joining the cast from 27 March 2023, book your tickets now for Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre and witness the power of the human spirit bring the stage to life!

The cast of Les Miserables

Joining the company from 27 March 2023 will be JoshPiterman (The Phantom in The Phantom of The Opera, West Side Story, Blood Brothers) as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke (Mandela, Cabaret, Be More Chill) as Javert, Lucie Jones (Elphaba in Wicked, Waitress, Legally Blonde) as Fantine, Claire Machin (Mary Poppins, Girls the Musical, Amour, Flowers, Titanic UK Tour) as Madame Thénardier and Harry Chandler (Les Miserables) as Enjolras. They join Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Robert Tripolino as Marius, Nathania Ong as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette.

From 28 February to 25 March 2023, Dean Chisnall will return to London to play the role of Jean Valjean for a strictly limited season, following the completion of the Les Miserables UK and Ireland tour.

The company is completed by Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Emma Barr, Will Barratt, Cameron Burt, Natalie Chua, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Bryony Duncan, Louis Emmanuel, Sophie-May Feek, Melad Hamidi, Harry Jack, Christopher Jacobsen, Will Jennings, Benjamin Karran, Yazmin King, Bart Lambert, Sarah Lark, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Donald Craig Manuel, Jodie Nolan, Sam Peggs, Jo Stephenson, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Les Miserables synopsis

Following a 19-year stint in prison, Jean Valjean is released on parole back into the gritty and chaotic streets of 19th-century France. Burdened by his past, Valjean assumes a new identity in order to find a way out, but is pursued by the unforgiving and relentless Inspector Javert. Along the way, Valjean forms an unexpected bond with Cosette, a young girl trapped in a world of misery and despair. Their journey through the tumultuous city of Paris leads them to the epicentre of the June Rebellion of 1832, where they are forced to confront their pasts and decide the fate of their future.

The score of Les Miserables

The June Rebellion is set to the beat of some of the most iconic songs from the stage. Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent iconic score of Les Miserables contains smash-hit classics such as I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more!

The creatives of Les Miserables

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Les Miserables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

