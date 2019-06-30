New cast announced for the West End's School of Rock with Noel Sullivan set to star Jun 30, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels New cast members have been announced for the School of Rock musical, among which includes Welsh actor and former member of British pop band Hear'Say Noel Sullivan, who is set to replace Craig Gallivan as Dewey Finn this August. The hit West End musical is currently playing to packed houses at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre and is booking until 5 January 2020.

Noel Sullivan joins the cast of award-winning musical School of Rock

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit stage musical School of Rock, based on the 2004 blockbuster film which starred Jack Black, has announced new casting for the 2019/2020 season.

Set to replace Craig Gallivan as Dewy Finn beginning 19 August 2019 is acclaimed Welsh performer Noel Sullivan, who is perhaps best known for being a part of the British pop band Hear'Say, who were formed from the Popstars talent show. In addition to his role in the band, Sullivan is also a revered musical theatre actor and has appeared in productions of Grease, Love Shack, What a Feeling, and Fame: The Musical.

In response to being cast as Dewey Finn, Noel Sullivan stated that he couldn't be more happy to have the opportunity to star in an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical and that it had actually been his "lifelong ambition." Sullivan can't wait to step into his most challenging role yet and get the chance to work with some of the most talented kids in the UK.

Also joining the School of Rock West End cast this autumn is Mark Anderson, who will be replacing Alan Pearson in the role of Ned Schneebly beginning 8 October 2019. Continuing in their roles in the adult cast are Laura Tebbutt as Rosalie Mullins and Rebecca LaChance as Patty DiMarco. Jake Sharp will portray Dewey Finn for certain performances.

The remainder of the School of Rock London cast consists of Alex Tomkins, Andy Rees, Benjamin Yates, James Wolstenholme, Jayde Nelson, Keisha Amponsa Banson, Kelly Hampson, Richard Morse, Rob Falconer, Ryan Bearpark, and Suzie McAdams. Swings include Andy Prosser, Billy Mitchell, Catherine Morris, Jessica Kirton, and Paul Kemble.

The cast will also star three teams of twelve kids who portray the schoolchildren in Dewey's band.

The School of Rock plot in a nutshell

The laugh-out-loud funny musical tells the story of Dewey Finn, a failed rock artist who decides to pose as a substitute teacher at a highly prestigious prep school to earn some extra cash. The rockstar wannabe transforms his class of A students into a show-stopping rock band. Whilst teaching these young musical prodigies the ways of rock 'n' roll, Dewey soon begins to fall head over heels for the school's strict and uptight, yet gorgeous headmistress, showing her how to act young and youthful for her age. School of Rock is a heart-warming musical about letting loose and taking on the world.

West End School of Rock creative team

School of Rock features music from the Richard Linklater-directed film plus new music penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber accompanied with lyrics by Glenn Slater. The musical is directed by Laurence Connor and features a book by Julian Fellowes, lighting design by Natasha Katz, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, sound design by Mick Potter, music supervision by John Rigby, and musical direction by Matt Smith.

School of Rock tickets London on sale now from £18!

Don't miss your chance to rock it out with Dewey Finn! School of Rock tickets are now booking from an affordable £18 and up! So be sure to book your tickets early for the best seats at the Gillian Lynne Theatre at the best prices!

🎫 Book your School of Rock West End musical tickets beginning at £18.

Enjoy the convenience of pre-theatre dining with School of Rock Dinner & Show tickets!

Don't forget to check out our Dinner and a Show Special Offer for School of Rock! Avoid the hassle of finding a restaurant for pre-theatre dining and book your tickets now for the School of Rock Dinner and a Show with no booking fees from £75. The price includes a 2-course meal with a reservation at Fire & Stone Covent Garden for 5.30pm on the day of the performance.

🎫 Book your School of Rock Dinner and a Show tickets here.