New Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist rehearsal images released Sep 18, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride New Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist rehearsal images are fresh out of the oven, and they look good enough to eat! Forget egg, milk, and flour, this cake is jam-packed with ballet, music, and all the vibes of your favourite gig. Sweet! The revolutionary new musical opens on the 20 September, following a limited season tour earlier this year. Book your tickets to this royally rocking show and save up to £58, but be quick once they’re scone they’re scone.

Cast and creatives of Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist

Joining the previously announced Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Marie Antoinette, and Renée Lamb (SIX) as Jeanne, who are both reprising their roles from the limited season tour earlier this year, will be Kandaka Moore (Sylvia) as Nicole and Roger Dipper (A Christmas Carol) as Cardinal. The ensemble is completed by Ope Sowande (Moulin Rouge) and Elizabeth Fullalove (Starlight Express), as Jewellers, alongside Travis Kerry (Hamilton), Dance Captain, and Jane Albertsen (Hamilton).

Originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers & In the Heights), Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist is directed by Drew McOnie, written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Tasha Taylor Johnson, with set and costume design by Sami Fendall, and music composed by Jack McManus. Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Tasha Taylor Johnson and Jack McManus also provide the lyrics.

What is Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist about?

Marie Antoinette’s reign was blighted by gossip and scandal. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewelers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself.

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist gives a different insight into the sweet-toothed ruler, retelling the story that sparked a revolution, and gave us one of history’s most iconic lines.

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist tickets are available now!

Save up to £58 for a limited time only. Book your tickets to Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist before they’re scone.