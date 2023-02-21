My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do) announces extension Feb 21, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Step into the heartwarming world of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do), the critically acclaimed autobiographical story of musical theatre star Rob Madge that has captivated audiences since its West End debut. With its touching portrayal of parental love and acceptance, this award-winning solo show has been praised for its humour, honesty and heart - resonating deeply with audiences who see themselves reflected in its relatable themes.

Experience the recounted joy and chaos of raising a queer child in this remarkable production, as My Son's A Queer extends its West End run at the Ambassadors Theatre until 1 April 2023. Book your tickets today and be moved by this unforgettable theatrical experience!

The story of My Son's A Queer

Written and performed entirely by musical theatre star Rob Madge, My Son's A Queer tells the story of a family's attempt to stage a full-blown Disney parade in their house for their grandma. As Rob donned a wig and played Mary Poppins, Ariel, Mickey Mouse and Belle, their dad doubled as Stage Manager and Sound Technician. Unfortunately, Dad missed all his cues and pushed all the floats in the wrong direction. Mum mistook Aladdin for Ursula. The costumes went wrong. Ariel’s bubble gun didn’t even work properly. However, as always, grandma had a nice time!

About My Son’s A Queer

Premiering to a sold-out season at the Turbine Theatre two years ago, followed by another sell-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, My Son's A Queer transferred to the West End’s Garrick Theatre last autumn. The production’s current run at the Ambassadors Theatre began on 25 January 2023 and celebrated its 100th performance across all four venues on Friday 17 February. The show is a hilarious, touching and deeply personal account of Rob Madge's life, from their childhood through to the present day, exploring the ups and downs of growing up queer in a world that isn't always accepting.

About Rob Madge

Social media sensation Rob Madge is known for their viral TikTok videos and extensive stage appearances. Their theatre credits include Pat the Cow alongside Dawn French in Jack and the Beanstalk, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Millennials, Les Misérables, Timpson the Musical, Matilda the Musical and many more!

Madge's story is a celebration of love and authenticity, their portrayal of the characters and situations will have you laughing, crying, and rooting for them throughout the entire show. The extended run at the Ambassadors Theatre is a testament to the popularity of My Son's A Queer.