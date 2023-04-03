My Neighbour Totoro and A Streetcar Named Desire take centre stage at this year’s Olivier Awards!

Out of an incredible nine nominations, My Neighbour Totoro, the magical stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s cult animated film, took home six awards at last night’s ceremony, including Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and Best Director.

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal picked up the prestigious Best Actress and Best Actor awards for their West End debuts in Prima Facie and A Streetcar Named Desire respectively. The Killing Eve and Normal People stars were in great company, with 16 of the 18 winners receiving their first Olivier award at last night's ceremony.

Mescal's co-star Anjana Vasan won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance, while Will Keen, also appearing at the Almeida, won in his densely packed category (there were a total of 10 actors nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role thanks to the 6 nominated Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy performers) for his turn in Patriots.

101 years after Emmeline Pankhurst stood on stage at the Royal Albert Hall and declared a meeting to incite rebellion and political activism amongst her fellow women, Beverly Knight accepted the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical award for her performance in Sylvia, the story of Emmeline’s second daughter. This was Knight’s first Olivier award win, having been nominated twice previously.

Other notable wins include Standing At The Sky’s Edge which won Best New Musical, and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! winning Best Musical Revival 80 years and 2 days after the show first premiered on 31 March 1943 at Broadway's St James’ Theatre. Oklahoma! star, and Doctor Who favourite, Arthur Darvill, also took home an Olivier for Best Actor in a Musical Olivier for his portrayal of Curly.