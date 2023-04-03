Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    My Neighbour Totoro and A Streetcar Named Desire take centre stage at this year’s Olivier Awards!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Out of an incredible nine nominations, My Neighbour Totoro, the magical stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s cult animated film, took home six awards at last night’s ceremony, including Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and Best Director.

    Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal picked up the prestigious Best Actress and Best Actor awards for their West End debuts in Prima Facie and A Streetcar Named Desire respectively. The Killing Eve and Normal People stars were in great company, with 16 of the 18 winners receiving their first Olivier award at last night's ceremony.

    Mescal's co-star Anjana Vasan won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance, while Will Keen, also appearing at the Almeida, won in his densely packed category (there were a total of 10 actors nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role thanks to the 6 nominated Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy performers) for his turn in Patriots.

    101 years after Emmeline Pankhurst stood on stage at the Royal Albert Hall and declared a meeting to incite rebellion and political activism amongst her fellow women, Beverly Knight accepted the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical award for her performance in Sylvia, the story of Emmeline’s second daughter. This was Knight’s first Olivier award win, having been nominated twice previously.

    Other notable wins include Standing At The Sky’s Edge which won Best New Musical, and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! winning Best Musical Revival 80 years and 2 days after the show first premiered on 31 March 1943 at Broadway's St James’ Theatre. Oklahoma! star, and Doctor Who favourite, Arthur Darvill, also took home an Olivier for Best Actor in a Musical Olivier for his portrayal of Curly.

    Full list of Olivier Award winners and nominees

     

    Mastercard Best New Musical

    The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

    Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier - WINNER

    Sylvia at The Old Vic

    Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre

     

    Delta Air Lines Best New Play

    For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

    Patriots at Almeida Theatre

    Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre - WINNER

    To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

     

    Cunard Best Revival

    The Crucible at National Theatre – Olivier

    Good at Harold Pinter Theatre

    Jerusalem at Apollo Theatre

    A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre - WINNER

     

    Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

    My Fair Lady at London Coliseum

    Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic - WINNER

    Sister Act at Eventim Apollo

    South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells

     

    Best Actress

    Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre - WINNER

    Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre 

    Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

    Janet McTeer for Phaedra at National Theatre – Lyttelton

    Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green at National Theatre – Lyttelton

     

    Best Actor

    Tom Hollander for Patriots at Almeida Theatre 

    Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre - WINNER

    Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

    David Tennant for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre

    Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky at National Theatre – Lyttelton

     

    Best Actress in a Musical

    Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre - WINNER

    Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

    Miri Mesika for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

    Faith Omole for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

     

    Best Actor in a Musical

    Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

    Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic - WINNER

    Julian Ovenden for South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells

    Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre 

     

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role

    Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It at @sohoplace

    Pamela Nomvete for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre 

    Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again at National Theatre – Olivier

    Sharon Small for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre

    Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre WINNER

     

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role

    Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh & Kaine Lawrence for Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

    Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida Theatre WINNER

    Elliot Levey for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre

    David Moorst for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre 

    Sule Rimi for Blues For An Alabama Sky at National Theatre – Lyttelton

     

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

    Beverley Knight for Sylvia at The Old Vic WINNER

    Maimuna Memon for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

    Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

    Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

     

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

    Sharif Afifi for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

    Peter Polycarpou for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

    Clive Rowe for Sister Act at Eventim Apollo

    Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre - WINNER

     

    Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

    Jack And The Beanstalk at The London Palladium

    My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre - WINNER

    My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) at Garrick Theatre & Ambassadors Theatre

    One Woman Show at Ambassadors Theatre

     

    Best Family Show

    Blippi The Musical at Apollo Theatre

    Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre WINNER

    Midsummer Mechanicals at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe

    The Smartest Giant In Town at St Martin’s Theatre

     

    Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

    Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre WINNER

    Lynne Page for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

    Kate Prince for Sylvia at The Old Vic

    Basil Twist for Puppetry Direction for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

     

    Best Costume Design

    Frankie Bradshaw for Blues For An Alabama Sky at National Theatre – Lyttelton

    Hugh Durrant for Jack And The Beanstalk at The London Palladium

    Jean Paul Gaultier for Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show at Roundhouse

    Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre - WINNER

     

    d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

    Bobby Aitken for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

    Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre WINNER

    Drew Levy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

    Ben & Max Ringham for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

     

    Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

    David Yazbek, Jamshied Sharifi & Andrea Grody – Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek, Orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi & Additional Arrangements by Andrea Grody – The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

    Joe Hisaishi & Will Stuart – Music by Joe Hisaishi & Orchestrations and Arrangements by Will Stuart – My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

    Daniel Kluger & Nathan Koci – Orchestrations and Arrangements by Daniel Kluger & Additional Vocal Arrangements by Nathan Koci – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! Young Vic

    Richard Hawley & Tom Deering – Music and Lyrics by Richard Hawley & Orchestrations by Tom Deering – Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier WINNER

     

    Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

    Miriam Buether for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre 

    Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre - WINNER

    Ben Stones for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

    Mark Walters for Jack And The Beanstalk at The London Palladium

     

    White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

    Natasha Chivers for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

    Lee Curran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre 

    Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre - WINNER

    Tim Lutkin for The Crucible at National Theatre – Olivier

     

    TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

    Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House WINNER

    Least Like The Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

    Peter Grimes by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

    Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

     

    Outstanding Achievement in Opera

    Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera at London Coliseum

    William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre - WINNER

    Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina at Royal Opera House

     

    Best New Dance Production

    Light Of Passage by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House

    Pasionaria by La Veronal at Sadler’s Wells

    Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand) - WINNER

    Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room, And The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre

     

    Outstanding Achievement in Dance

    Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡VIVA! at Sadler’s Wells

    Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells WINNER

    Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

    Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement at Sadler’s Wells

     

    Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

    Age Is A Feeling at Soho Theatre

    Blackout Songs at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

    The P Word at Bush Theatre WINNER

    Paradise Now! at Bush Theatre

    Two Palestinians Go Dogging at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

     

    Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

    Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre 

    Robert Hastie for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

    Justin Martin for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

    Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre - WINNER

    Bartlett Sher for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

     

    Special award

    Dame Arlene Phillips

     

    Lifetime achievement award

    Sir Derek Jacobi

    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Text: Dirty Dancing. The Classic Story on Stage. | Image: pink background, Johnny dressed in black shirt and trousers is facing the left and holding

    What’s closing in London theatres this month? (April 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    April is an idyllic month - the sun is warmer on our skin, the days are longer and there are plenty of exciting produ... Read more

    Green background. Text: [top] Wicked (the dot on the

    Top 5 theatre shows to see this Easter

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Easter is the perfect time to hop into the enchanting world of theatre! Whether you're looking to make some egg-c... Read more

    Text:

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical extends it's run to 2024

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Bookings for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical are rolling, rolling, rolling on to 2024! The smash hit feel-good show is ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies