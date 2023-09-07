Moulin Rouge announces spectacular spectacular new leads Sep 7, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Say hidi hidi hidi hi to the spectacular spectacular Tanisha Spring and Dom Simpson, who will be stepping into the glamourous underworld of the Moulin Rouge from 16 October. Having previously alternated the role, Tanisha Spring (Groundhog Day) will play Satine whilst Dom Simpson (The Book of Mormon) joins the cast as lovestruck Christian. The pair are set to lead the marvellous musical into its third year!

The cast and creatives of Moulin Rouge

Tanisha Spring and Dom Simpson will join the existing bunch of bohemians; Matt Rixon (Hairspray) who plays Zidler, Ian Carlyle (Disney’s The Lion King) who plays Toulouse-Lautrec and Ben Richards (Emmerdale) who plays The Duke. Joining them will be Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago and Charlotte Gooch (Dirty Dancing) as Nini, with Anthony Cragg (Starlight Express) in the role of Baby Doll, Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Arabia, Rochelle Sherona (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Arabia (maternity cover), Bernadette Bangura (My Fair Lady) as La Chocolat, and Angela Marie Hurst (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Alternate Satine.

The full cast will also include Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Ross Chisari, James Chisholm, Katie Deacon, Fletcher Dobinson, Serenar Douch, Rola Elliott, Davide Fienauri, Zack Guest, Natorii Illidge, David King-Yombo, Jasmine Leung, Kira McPherson, Melissa Nettleford, Chris Otim, Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Joshua Robinson, Callum Rose, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Craig Ryder, Jamie Shields, Catrin Thomas, Matt Trevorrow, Charley Warburton, Sasha Woodward, and Luke Fraser Yates.

What is Moulin Rouge about?

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s vibrant and visionary 2001 film starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, the Olivier award-winning musical adaptation features over 65 songs, 250 costumes, and 2 giant elephants (but we don’t talk about those…). Christian, a lost Englishman, has ventured to Paris to explore the Bohemian revolution taking hold of the capital. Soon he discovers the Moulin Rouge, a nightclub at the centre of the rebellion, where the rich and poor sit next to one another engrossed by the entertainment on offer. It is here where Christian claps eyes on Satine, the star of the show. Soon a deadly love affair begins, but will the young couple find their happily ever after? ‘Love Is All You Need’ after all…

