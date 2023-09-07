Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Moulin Rouge announces spectacular spectacular new leads

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Say hidi hidi hidi hi to the spectacular spectacular Tanisha Spring and Dom Simpson, who will be stepping into the glamourous underworld of the Moulin Rouge from 16 October. Having previously alternated the role, Tanisha Spring (Groundhog Day) will play Satine whilst Dom Simpson (The Book of Mormon) joins the cast as lovestruck Christian. The pair are set to lead the marvellous musical into its third year!

    The cast and creatives of Moulin Rouge

    Tanisha Spring and Dom Simpson will join the existing bunch of bohemians; Matt Rixon (Hairspray) who plays Zidler, Ian Carlyle (Disney’s The Lion King) who plays Toulouse-Lautrec and Ben Richards (Emmerdale) who plays The Duke. Joining them will be Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago and Charlotte Gooch (Dirty Dancing) as Nini, with Anthony Cragg (Starlight Express) in the role of Baby Doll, Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Arabia, Rochelle Sherona (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Arabia (maternity cover), Bernadette Bangura (My Fair Lady) as La Chocolat, and Angela Marie Hurst (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Alternate Satine.

    The full cast will also include Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Ross Chisari, James Chisholm, Katie Deacon, Fletcher Dobinson, Serenar Douch, Rola Elliott, Davide Fienauri, Zack Guest, Natorii Illidge, David King-Yombo, Jasmine Leung, Kira McPherson, Melissa Nettleford, Chris Otim, Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Joshua Robinson, Callum Rose, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Craig Ryder, Jamie Shields, Catrin Thomas, Matt Trevorrow, Charley Warburton, Sasha Woodward, and Luke Fraser Yates.

    What is Moulin Rouge about?

    Based on Baz Luhrmann’s vibrant and visionary 2001 film starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, the Olivier award-winning musical adaptation features over 65 songs, 250 costumes, and 2 giant elephants (but we don’t talk about those…). Christian, a lost Englishman, has ventured to Paris to explore the Bohemian revolution taking hold of the capital. Soon he discovers the Moulin Rouge, a nightclub at the centre of the rebellion, where the rich and poor sit next to one another engrossed by the entertainment on offer. It is here where Christian claps eyes on Satine, the star of the show. Soon a deadly love affair begins, but will the young couple find their happily ever after? ‘Love Is All You Need’ after all…

    Tickets for Moulin Rouge are available now!

    Discover the intoxicating world that lies behind the doors of the Moulin Rogue and book your ticket to the hottest club in town today.

    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Text: Santa

    Matthew Wolfenden & Tom Chambers to star in Elf The Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden is set to bid farewell to the Yorkshire Dales and 'Hello!' to The North Pol... Read more

    Six the Musical announce West End extension and new cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Dig out your bunting, whip out your quiche tins, and get your road closure request into your local council ... Read more

    Hamnet announce West End extension and full cast!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Friends, theatregoers, lend us your ears! The West End transfer of Hamnet has announced a six-week extension. It&rsqu... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies