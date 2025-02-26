They’re Gonna Thrill You Tonight: Meet the MJ The Musical Cast
| By Vivienne Shaw
The thrilling West End production of MJ The Musical has unveiled its new cast as it continues its run at the Prince Edward Theatre. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, now reimagined for the West End stage, brings the story of Michael Jackson’s artistry and legacy to life with an absolutely stellar cast.
Who plays MJ in MJ The Musical?
The West End welcomes a new King of Pop as Jamaal Fields-Green leads the London cast as MJ. Having previously played the role on Broadway, the US national tour, and in the West End as a cover, he takes over the iconic role from Myles Frost. Fields-Green made his professional debut with his performance in Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical Hamilton in Chicago.
Who plays Joseph Jackson/ Rob in MJ The Musical?
Ashley Zhangazha takes on the role of Joe Jackson, the famous patriarch of the Jackson family of entertainers. He previously starred in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical in the West End, and has performed in some of London’s most acclaimed theatres, from the West End to Shakespeare’s Globe to the National Theatre. In 2018, Zhangazha received the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Musical for Guys & Dolls.
Who plays Michael in MJ The Musical?
Mitchell Zhangazha stars as Michael. With plenty of stage and screen credits to his name, Zhangazha has performed in West End runs of Dear Evan Hansen, Oliver! and The Lion King (to name a few) as well as Netflix’s The Beautiful Game.
Who plays Rachel in MJ The Musical?
Philippa Stefani takes on the role of Rachel, the ambitious filmmaker. Stefani was part of the Original Casts of various West End productions, including Wicked, Sister Act, Ghost and I Can’t Sing!. She also portrayed the role of ‘Mimi’ in RENT (UK tour), ‘Anita’ in West Side Story (Slovenia) and ‘Daniela’ in In the Heights (Kings Cross).
Who plays Katherine in MJ The Musical?
Phebe Edwards portrays Katherine Jackson. Following on from a successful music career, this is Phebe’s West End debut. She has previously worked as a vocalist for various stars, including Rod Stewart, Will Young, Beverley Knight, Kylie Minogue and David Guetta.
Who originated the role of MJ in the West End?
Myles Frost earned widespread recognition for his portrayal of MJ, winning the 2022 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and making history as the youngest solo actor ever to receive the honour. In addition, he won the 76th Annual Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance (2021-2022 season) and the 2022 Chita Rivera Award. He was also nominated for a 2022 Drama League Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award. In 2022, he was named one of the 100 Most Influential Black Americans.
Full Cast of MJ The Musical
The West End cast of MJ the Musical is completed by Matt Mills (Berry Gordy/ Nick), Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton (Tito Jackson/ Quincy Jones), Matt Gonsalves (Aljandro), Jon Tsouras (Dave), Kieran Alleyn (Alternate MJ/ Standby for Michael), Kwamé Kandekore (Standby for MJ/ Standby for Michael), André Phipps (Standby for MJ/ Standby for Michael), Derek Aidoo (Swing), Morgan Baulch (Swing), Milan Cacacie (Ensemble), Tevin Daniel (Swing), Spencer Darlaston-Jones (Ensemble), Hanna Dimtsu (Swing/ Co-Dance Captain), Aden Dzuda (Ensemble/ Randy Jackson), Mari Finlayson (Ensemble), Christopher Gopaul (Swing), Kalisha Johnson (Swing), Grace Kanyamibwa (Swing), Travis Kerry (Swing/ Co-Dance Captain), Dianté Lodge (Swing), Simeon Montague (Ensemble/ Jermaine Jackson), George Ross (Swing), Lydia Sterling (Swing), Toyan Thomas-Browne (Ensemble, Marlon Jackson), Taylor Walker (Ensemble), Charlotte-Kate Warren (Ensemble), Tavio Wright (Ensemble/ Jackie Jackson), Ari Adebiyi (Little Michael), Cristiano Cuino (Little Michael), Jaydon Eastman (Little Michael), Khanya Madaka (Little Marlon), Joel Molin (Little Michael), Kristiano Ricardo (Little Marlon), Ashtn Robertson (Little Marlon) and Asher Swaray-Gray (Little Marlon).
MJ The Musical Creative Team
With a book based on Michael Jackson by Lynn Nottage, the creative team is led by Christopher Wheeldon (Director & Choreographer). The music direction is led by David Holcenberg (Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements) and Jason Michael Webb (Orchestrations & Arrangements). With Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Lighting Design by Natasha Katz and Costume Design by Paul Tazewell. Gareth Owen handles Sound Design, while Peter Nigrini is responsible for Projection Design. Rich + Tone Talauega bring Michael Jackson’s signature movement to life, with Charles LaPointe overseeing Hair & Wig Design and Joe Dulude II handling Make-Up Design. Dontee Kiehn serves as Global Associate Director and Michael Balderrama as Global Associate Choreographer.
