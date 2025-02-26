They’re Gonna Thrill You Tonight: Meet the MJ The Musical Cast

The thrilling West End production of MJ The Musical has unveiled its new cast as it continues its run at the Prince Edward Theatre. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, now reimagined for the West End stage, brings the story of Michael Jackson’s artistry and legacy to life with an absolutely stellar cast.

Who plays MJ in MJ The Musical?

The West End welcomes a new King of Pop as Jamaal Fields-Green leads the London cast as MJ. Having previously played the role on Broadway, the US national tour, and in the West End as a cover, he takes over the iconic role from Myles Frost. Fields-Green made his professional debut with his performance in Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical Hamilton in Chicago.

Who plays Joseph Jackson/ Rob in MJ The Musical?

Ashley Zhangazha takes on the role of Joe Jackson, the famous patriarch of the Jackson family of entertainers. He previously starred in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical in the West End, and has performed in some of London’s most acclaimed theatres, from the West End to Shakespeare’s Globe to the National Theatre. In 2018, Zhangazha received the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Musical for Guys & Dolls.

Who plays Michael in MJ The Musical?

Mitchell Zhangazha stars as Michael. With plenty of stage and screen credits to his name, Zhangazha has performed in West End runs of Dear Evan Hansen, Oliver! and The Lion King (to name a few) as well as Netflix’s The Beautiful Game.

Who plays Rachel in MJ The Musical?

Philippa Stefani takes on the role of Rachel, the ambitious filmmaker. Stefani was part of the Original Casts of various West End productions, including Wicked, Sister Act, Ghost and I Can’t Sing!. She also portrayed the role of ‘Mimi’ in RENT (UK tour), ‘Anita’ in West Side Story (Slovenia) and ‘Daniela’ in In the Heights (Kings Cross).

Who plays Katherine in MJ The Musical?

Phebe Edwards portrays Katherine Jackson. Following on from a successful music career, this is Phebe’s West End debut. She has previously worked as a vocalist for various stars, including Rod Stewart, Will Young, Beverley Knight, Kylie Minogue and David Guetta.