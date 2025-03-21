Meet the Cast of Giant Mar 21, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Following a sold-out run at the Royal Court, Giant transfers to the Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited season. It’s 1983, and Roald Dahl is finalising The Witches, but controversy over his recent antisemitic article won’t fade. As tensions rise in his home, he faces a choice: apologise or risk his legacy. Inspired by real events, Mark Rosenblatt’s debut play uses dark humour to examine the fine line between thoughtful opinion and harmful rhetoric, presenting a complex portrayal of a fiercely charismatic figure.

Who plays Roald Dahl in Giant?

John Lithgow returns to the stage in his acclaimed role as controversial children’s author Roald Dahl.

A celebrated actor of stage and screen, Lithgow is best known for 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Crown, Dexter, and Perry Mason. His film credits include Conclave, Footloose, Shrek, Interstellar, and Bombshell. A two-time Tony Award winner, he has starred in The Changing Room and Sweet Smell of Success, showcasing his remarkable versatility across drama and comedy. More recently, he was announced as Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Who are the other Giant London cast members?

The West End cast of Giant features an impressive lineup of talent. Aya Cash (The Boys, The Franchise, You’re the Worst) makes her West End debut as Jewish American publisher Jessie Stone, while Tessa Bonham Jones (Dune: Prophecy, The Young Woman and the Sea) reprises her role as the Dahl family’s housekeeper Hallie.

They join John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, alongside Olivier Award-winner Elliot Levey (Patriots, Good) as Tom Maschler (Dahl’s British Jewish publisher.), Olivier nominee Rachael Stirling (The Divine Mrs S) as Roald Dahl’s fiancée Felicity Crosland, and Richard Hope (Hijack) as Dahl’s handyman Wally Saunders.

Has Giant been nominated for any awards?

The critically acclaimed production, which premiered at the Royal Court in September 2024, received five Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Play, Best Actor for John Lithgow, Best Supporting Actor for Elliot Levey, Best Supporting Actress for Romola Garai, and Best Director for Nicholas Hytner.

The Royal Court run of Giant earned widespread critical acclaim, receiving a string of five-star reviews from The Times, The Observer, Mail on Sunday, The Standard, and Sunday Express.

When is Giant set?

Set in 1983, Giant takes place as Roald Dahl prepares The Witches for publication. However, his career is overshadowed by backlash against a recent antisemitic article. As pressure mounts, Dahl must decide whether to issue a public apology or stand by his words—knowing his reputation hangs in the balance. The play unfolds over a single afternoon, capturing the intensity of a pivotal moment in the author’s life.

Who wrote Giant?

Giant is written by Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Nicholas Hytner. This gripping drama explores power, controversy, and the cost of a legacy.

How long is Giant playing for in the West End?

The production runs for a strictly limited 14-week season at the Harold Pinter Theatre, from 26 April to 2 August 2025, with its official opening night on 1 May.

