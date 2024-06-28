Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Mean Girls the Musical? Jun 28, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride On Wednesdays, Mean Girls the Musical officially opens. Last night, 20 years after the original film was released, six years after the Broadway production first opened, and a few months after the musical film release, London finally got to sit with the Mean Girls. But did the critics think that the musical was totally fetch, or will it be getting a dedicated page in their burn book?

What is Mean Girls the Musical about?

Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

The grool musical has a book by award-winning comedian, writer Tina Fey, who also penned the film the musical is based on, and direction and choreography from The Book of Mormon’s Casey Nicholaw. But did the critics think the show was pure heaven or absolute hell?

What are the critics saying about Mean Girls the Musical?

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ' A riot of peppy, poppy songs... certain to be a whopping West End hit' - The I

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Fun, life-affirming, super grool musical' - London Theatre

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'T ranslates the wit and heart of the original film... while adding its own musical flair.' - Theatre Weekly

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'A welcome splash of summer fizz' - The Telegraph

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'A book as corrosive as acid but much funnier' - WhatsOnStage

