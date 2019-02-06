Man of La Mancha Schedule

A detailed performance schedule for the highly anticipated revival of Man of La Mancha has just been released. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Frasier's Kelsey Grammer, Danielle de Niese, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Cassidy Janson, this show is not something you'll want to miss! The musical opens at the London Coliseum on 26 April 2019.

*Please note that the role of Aldonza will be shared between Danielle de Niese and Cassidy Janson. Please see the schedule below for further details.