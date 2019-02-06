Menu
    Man of La Mancha Schedule

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    A detailed performance schedule for the highly anticipated revival of Man of La Mancha has just been released. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Frasier's Kelsey Grammer, Danielle de Niese, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Cassidy Janson, this show is not something you'll want to miss! The musical opens at the London Coliseum on 26 April 2019.

    *Please note that the role of Aldonza will be shared between Danielle de Niese and Cassidy Janson. Please see the schedule below for further details.

    Man of La Mancha Schedule

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

