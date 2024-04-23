Macbeth's reign continues Apr 23, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride David Tennant, who took home his second Critics Choice Theatre Award for his portrayal of the troubled nobleman, MacBeth, will continue his reign as the stubborn Scottish soldier! It has been confirmed today, that the critically acclaimed binaural production will transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre, playing from 1 October until 14 December 2024. Tickets will become available from next Monday, 29 April 2024.

Cush Jumbo will once again join Tennant, reprising her highly acclaimed turn as Lady Macbeth. The ultimate power couple will be accompanied by Moyo Akandé as Ross, Annie Grace as Musician & Gentlewoman, Brian James O’Sullivan asDonalbain/Soldier/Murderer & Musician, Casper Knopf as Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward, Cal MacAninch as Banquo, Kathleen MacInnes as The Singer & ensemble, Alasdair Macrae as Musician & ensemble, Rona Morison as Lady Macduff, Noof Ousellam as Macduff, Raffi Phillips as Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward, Jatinder Singh Randhawa as The Porter/Seytan, Ros Watt as Malcolm, and Benny Young as Duncan/Doctor.

Theatregoers will be given a set of headphones, transporting them into the heads of the central couple, as this striking new adaptation uses binaural technology to create a 3D sound world. Not everything is pre-recorded however, as live music will come from an onstage Scottish folk band lead by Alasdair Macrae and featuring award-winning Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes.

The pulse-pounding production is directed by Max Webster and designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Gareth Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, composition and musical direction by Alasdair Macrae, fight direction is by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd.

Book Macbeth tickets when they become available

Set your alarms, Macbeth tickets will go on sale next Monday, 29 April 2024.