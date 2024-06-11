Menu
    The Lyric Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Shaftesbury Avenue is the beating heart of London's West End, with an impressive four theatres standing on the stagey street. The Lyric Theatre is the longest standing resident, having opened in 1888. Its neighbours, The Apollo Theatre, Gielgud Theatre and Sondheim Theatre all opened their doors two decades and one century later, in the early 1900s, making them mere babies in comparison. 

    Designed by the architect C J Phipps, The Lyric Theatre was originally built for operetta and has since hosted a wide range of drama, comedy and musicals, including Five Guys Named Mo, By Jeeves, Cabaret and Thriller Live! which ran for eleven years, from 2009 until 2020. The theatre is currently home to Hadestown, the Tony & Grammy winning musical. 

    What are the best seats at the Lyric Theatre

    Choosing the best seats at The Lyric Theatre can depend on your personal preferences and the type of show you're seeing. The Stalls sit on the ground level of the theatre, and are great if you want to feel close to the action. Due to the shape of the auditorium, and the number of pillars needed to support the historic building, there are several restricted view seats in the Stalls at lower cost, which could be good for those hoping to rewatch your favourite show on a budget. Some seats surrounding premium seats in the Stalls offer a very similar view for around £20 less!

    Go up one level and you will find the Dress Circle. The smallest section in the auditorium, it offers fantastic views of the whole stage. Dress Circle Box seats also sit at this level, and are positioned away from the rest of the seating banks at the sides of the theatre. Priced comparably to seats in the Upper Circle, the Boxes offer great value and an elevated experience due to the privacy and additional space for you and your party.

    Up another level and you’ll find yourself in the Upper Circle. This section offers great value seats, and fantastic views, especially if sat in the middle of the row. Due to the horseshoe layout at this level, the seats at the end of the row have a side-angle view of the stage.

    Above the Upper Circle you’ll find the Balcony (because Uppest isn’t a word). This is the highest section of the Lyric Theatre and offers good views due to its steep rake. The legroom is smaller than the other sections in the theatre, so if you’re blessed with long legs, you may find the other levels are better suited.  

    The Lyric Theatre seating plan

    The Lyric Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    How many seats are at The Lyric Theatre?

    The Lyric Theatre has 915 seats spread over the four levels. Almost half of the seats are located in the Stalls, with the Balcony providing the second largest section. There is just one seat in it between the Dress Circle and Upper Circle, with 177 in the Dress Circle and 178 in the Upper Circle. Though we all know that size doesn’t matter.

    Are there accessible seats at The Lyric Theatre?

    Wheelchair user access is located in the Dress Circle Boxes, which are at street level. Please report to the main entrance on arrival and a member of The Lyric Theatre front of house who will accompany you to the wheelchair access entrance on Shaftesbury Avenue. There are Wheelchair spaces available in Boxes C, D and E. These Boxes can accommodate up to 3 people.

    The theatre bars are located on all levels. There is no level access to the bars for wheelchair users; a member of theatre staff will offer assistance purchasing beverages on behalf of customers.

    The theatre is fitted with a Sennheiser radio frequency assisted hearing system. Headsets are available on a first come first served basis.

    There are 4 stairs from the street to the foyer. To access the auditorium there are 24 stairs to the Stalls, Dress Circle is located off the main foyer, 25 stairs to the Upper Circle and 60 stairs to the Balcony.

    Pawsome assistance dogs are welcome in the theatre, for ease of comfort for you and your furry friend we recommend purchasing a seat at the end of a row. Alternatively the theatre can provide a dog sitting service for 2 dogs at a time; advance booking is recommended if you’d like to use this service. .

    What shows are on at The Lyric Theatre?

    Following critically acclaimed sold-out runs across the pond, Hadestown made its West End debut at The Lyric Theatre in February 2024. The hell-raising hit follows the complex love story of Orpheus and Eurydice as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world, and will play at The Lyric Theatre until January 2025.

