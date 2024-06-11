The Lyric Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

Shaftesbury Avenue is the beating heart of London's West End, with an impressive four theatres standing on the stagey street. The Lyric Theatre is the longest standing resident, having opened in 1888. Its neighbours, The Apollo Theatre, Gielgud Theatre and Sondheim Theatre all opened their doors two decades and one century later, in the early 1900s, making them mere babies in comparison.

Designed by the architect C J Phipps, The Lyric Theatre was originally built for operetta and has since hosted a wide range of drama, comedy and musicals, including Five Guys Named Mo, By Jeeves, Cabaret and Thriller Live! which ran for eleven years, from 2009 until 2020. The theatre is currently home to Hadestown, the Tony & Grammy winning musical.

What are the best seats at the Lyric Theatre

Choosing the best seats at The Lyric Theatre can depend on your personal preferences and the type of show you're seeing. The Stalls sit on the ground level of the theatre, and are great if you want to feel close to the action. Due to the shape of the auditorium, and the number of pillars needed to support the historic building, there are several restricted view seats in the Stalls at lower cost, which could be good for those hoping to rewatch your favourite show on a budget. Some seats surrounding premium seats in the Stalls offer a very similar view for around £20 less!

Go up one level and you will find the Dress Circle. The smallest section in the auditorium, it offers fantastic views of the whole stage. Dress Circle Box seats also sit at this level, and are positioned away from the rest of the seating banks at the sides of the theatre. Priced comparably to seats in the Upper Circle, the Boxes offer great value and an elevated experience due to the privacy and additional space for you and your party.

Up another level and you’ll find yourself in the Upper Circle. This section offers great value seats, and fantastic views, especially if sat in the middle of the row. Due to the horseshoe layout at this level, the seats at the end of the row have a side-angle view of the stage.

Above the Upper Circle you’ll find the Balcony (because Uppest isn’t a word). This is the highest section of the Lyric Theatre and offers good views due to its steep rake. The legroom is smaller than the other sections in the theatre, so if you’re blessed with long legs, you may find the other levels are better suited.

The Lyric Theatre seating plan