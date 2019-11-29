London Theatre Review: Cinderella at The Vaults A Night of Playful Fun Nov 29, 2019 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal Cinderella at The Vaults is a fun and fresh production. Set in a classic English pub where you can buy your own drink onstage, audience and cast members alike mingle throughout the night and indulge in a number of silly shenanigans.

Grab a pint of Christmas cheer!

With a running time of just over 90 minutes, the creatives at Not Too Tame and Luke Barnes have filled the time with a variety of terribly good karaoke numbers, brash and bold characters, and questionable costumes in the most fabulous taste- not to mention Christmas cheer aplenty, of course.

The cast are tightly knit and manage to work well together - a special mention to Simone (Louise Haggerty) and Garfunkel (Megan Pemberton); whose lude behaviour was brilliantly silly and had me in fits of laughter.

Be prepared to get involved because the fabulous set is all-inclusive - don’t forget to warm up your vocal chords – because the cast hosts a karaoke-fest once the show has ended and if that wasn’t enough, you can even have a go on the bingo!

Definitely one for friends beginning a festive night-out, Cinderella is showing at The Vaults theatre until 12 January 2020.

