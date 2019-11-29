Menu
    London Theatre Review: Cinderella at The Vaults A Night of Playful Fun

    Posted on | By Kay Johal

    Cinderella at The Vaults is a fun and fresh production.  Set in a classic English pub where you can buy your own drink onstage,  audience and cast members alike mingle throughout the night and indulge in a number of silly shenanigans.

    Grab a pint of Christmas cheer!

    With a running time of just over 90 minutes, the creatives at Not Too Tame and Luke Barnes have filled the time with a variety of terribly good karaoke numbers, brash and bold characters, and questionable costumes in the most fabulous taste- not to mention Christmas cheer aplenty, of course. 

    The cast are tightly knit and manage to work well together - a special mention to Simone (Louise Haggerty) and Garfunkel (Megan Pemberton); whose lude behaviour was brilliantly silly and had me in fits of laughter. 

    Be prepared to get involved because the fabulous set is all-inclusive - don’t forget to warm up your vocal chords – because the cast hosts a karaoke-fest once the show has ended and if that wasn’t enough, you can even have a go on the bingo! 

    Definitely one for friends beginning a festive night-out, Cinderella is showing at The Vaults theatre until 12 January 2020.

    Half price Cinderella tickets!

    When you book by 2 December general admission tickets to Cinderella will be sharply discounted from £30 to only £15! Book your tickets now to take advantage of this amazing offer!

    🎟 Purchase half price Cinderella tickets now!

