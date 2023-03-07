London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (8 March 2023) Mar 7, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas This London Theatre Direct's weekly news roundup is bursting with the most thrilling and exciting news straight from the heart of the West End! With an array of stagey pictures and sensational casting announcements, this week's theatre news will leave you feeling the irresistible pull of the stage! So why wait? Read on and feast your eyes upon the hottest London theatre updates!

Hold on to your hats Wicked fans, you’re sure to be spellbound by these brand-new production images, featuring the show’s latest cast. With mesmerising costumes, soaring vocals and an alternative take on Elphaba’s so-called villain origin story, this groundbreaking production will lead you on a magical journey across the rolling hills of Oz! You can’t ride in the giant bubble, unfortunately, however, you can see Alexia Khadime as Elphaba and Lucy St. Louis as Glinda. Eeek! See the incredibly gorgeous images here.

You only have to take a look at these vibrant new production images to know that Heathers The Musical is slaying the house down. Anyone in need of a darkly hilarious good time, look no further - the class of 23’ will be attending summer school this year and there are more corn dogs, slushies and killer tunes than ever. You’ll be unleashing your own inner Heather in no time! See the images here.

Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is finally over! The highly anticipated lineup for the uproarious comedy musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, has been officially announced and it is brimming with top-notch talent that is sure to leave you in stitches! Get ready to be entertained by the incomparable Mrs. Doubtfire, who will be making her grand debut at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre on May 12th, 2023. Don't miss out on this wild ride - it's going to be a riotous evening, poppets! Read all about it here.

Classic Broadway musical fans will be tapping their troubles away with the announcement of the all-star cast of 42nd Street, Ruthie Henshall and Adam Garcia will be fresh off the bus to the West End stage as they dream big in this dazzling production. Get ready to be swept away by stunning choreography and show-stopping performances as you watch the biggest new show in town! Read all about it here.