London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (22 February 2023) Feb 21, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas What an exhilarating week it’s been in the West End! The side-splitting comedy The Play That Goes Wrong proves that it never fails to delight its audiences with mishaps and mayhem, as the show announces a fresh ensemble that will undoubtedly add heaps of hilarity to the stage. As the show gets everything wrong for its 9th year, the future is sure to be full of zany antics and unexpected surprises. You can read all about it here!

Meanwhile, the beloved musical Cabaret has released a striking set of production images from inside the decadent and alluring Kit Kat Club, featuring John McCrea and Amy Lou Wood. With its striking imagery and pulsating music, Cabaret is the perfect escape into a world of hedonistic indulgence and intrigue. If you’re looking for a tantalising journey into the dark side of humanity, then look no further, see the images here!

Rob Madge's candid and tear-jerking story My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do), which explores the ups and downs of raising a queer child, is extending its unconditional love as the show gives audiences more time to feel the love. My Son’s A Queer will extend its run until 1 April 2023 at the Ambassadors Theatre. With genuine moments of laughter, tears and unforgettable characters, this award-winning solo show is a must-see for anyone who values the power of storytelling, read all about it here.

Josh Piterman, also known as the Phantom in Phantom of The Opera is putting down his mask and heading to the heart of The June Rebellion in Les Miserables, as he joins the iconic musical announces alongside a star-studded new company. He’ll be accompanied by the likes of Stewart Clarke, Lucie Jones and many more! This epic tale of love and redemption is a must-see for anyone at any moment, read about the next cast here!