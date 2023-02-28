London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (1 March 2023) Feb 28, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Theatre lovers, rejoice! It’s another week of exhilarating news from the West End. We’ve got a short but sweet list of production updates for you to catch up on and some new images to make your imagination dance with delight. You’ll be itching to sit back down in a velvet seat in no time! Oh, and happy spring, we hope you enjoy the flowers as much as we do!

Hold onto your gravel, The electrifying Witness for the Prosecution has announced that it will be extending its run until the end of 28 April 2024 - guilty of overwhelming demand. That's not all, a new cast is signing up for jury duty. Harry Giubileo and Leonard Vole are just some of the names that are bringing their formidable talents to the courtroom. Read all about it here.

Yeehaw! Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma! is looking seriously show-stopping. If you thought the musical numbers were the only thing that would have you whistling a tune, wait until you see the vibrant set design and costumes in these new production images. Get ready to be transported to the heart of the country, where these cowboys know how to throw an epic (and slightly unhinged) rodeo. See the images here.

Medea continues to shake audiences to the core with the inimitable Sophie Okonedo in the lead role. This adaptation promises to be a visceral and soul-stirring exploration of love, betrayal, and revenge. The new production images give us a glimpse of the minimalist, striking set design and the raw, unbridled emotion that Okonedo brings to the stage. ‘I might kill my ex, not the best idea’ indeed! See the images here.

The crown jewels of the West End just got shinier with the new cast production images of The King and I. Let us tell you, Helen George has never looked more royal. The new production images showcase the lavish set design and breathtaking costumes, as well as the undeniable chemistry between the two leads. Showing how love overcomes the greatest of differences, The King and I is a must-see regal affair. See the images here.

That's all for this week. The stage is set, the lights are dimming, and the magic is waiting for you. See you at the theatre!