King’s Head Theatre – Best Seats and Seating Plan

Established in 1970, King’s Head Theatre became the longest-running pub theatre in London. Over its 53-year tenure, it was housed in the backroom of the King’s Head Pub on Upper Street. Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Founder Dan Crawford, whose term lasted 35 years until his passing, the theatre became a breeding ground for both emerging and established talent, including Maureen Lipman, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French.

King’s Head Theatre closed its doors on 13 August 2023 and reopened at its new location, 116 Upper Street, on 5 January 2024, under the guidance of current Executive Producer Sofi Berenger. The opening show was Exhibitionists, written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Sean McKenna.

The theatre is renowned for its support and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, both on stage and off, offering a wide range of plays and musicals alongside a diverse cabaret programme, including drag and comedy.

What are the best seats at King’s Head Theatre?

The Stalls, particularly in the central rows (A-D), provide an excellent view of the stage. The Dress Circle offers a slightly elevated perspective, giving a great overall view of the performance.

Wherever you sit at King’s Head Theatre, you're close to the action and will feel part of the performance.

King’s Head Theatre seating plan