Kevin Elyot’s Coming Clean is coming to the West End Jul 27, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The revival of Coming Clean by British playwright Kevin Elyot is transferring to London’s West End next year following its successful run last year at the King’s Head. This award-winning play was Elyot’s debut work and was first performed in 1982 at the Bush Theatre.

Coming Clean will open at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 9 January 2019 and run until 2 February 2019. The 25th-anniversary production of the play put on by Adam Spreadbury-Maher last year was the show’s first ever revival. It takes place in a flat in Kentish Town where Tony, a struggling writer, and his boyfriend Greg seem to have an ideal open relationship. But soon Tony’s attitude changes and he starts yearning for monogamy, and when Tony finds out that Greg has been cheating on him with their cleaner Robert, things take a turn for the worse.

Written 12 years before Elyot’s most famous piece My Night With Reg, this 1982 work managed to win a Samuel Beckett Award for writers showing particular promise in the field of the performing arts.

Casting for the show's run at Trafalgar Studios has yet to be announced.

