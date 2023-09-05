Keith Allen and Peter Forbes to star in A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story Sep 5, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Just call us the ghost of Christmas presents, because do we have a gift for you! Yes, we have *just* entered September, but we’ve already spied boxes of charity cards sporting robins and snowmen, and have seen (okay bought all the) Quality Street tins line the shops shelves, so it’s basically Christmas now, right? …Right? The holiday months have always been our favourite time of year, and with today’s announcement, it may now just be yours too! It has today been confirmed that Keith Allen (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Robin Hood) and Peter Forbes (Follies) will be haunting Alexandra Palace in Mark Gatiss’ adaptation of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story. The spine-tingling take on Dicken’s classic will be serving supernatural thrills from 24 November 2023 to 7 January 2024. So, take off your nightcap and gown, and make your way down to the 19th-century building for a truly spooktacular night. BOO!k your tickets now.

The Cast and Creatives of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story

Star of stage and screen, Keith Allen (24 Hour Party People, The Pembrokeshire Murders) will play the role of Scrooge, alongside Peter Forbes (The Wife, Judy) as Marley. Further casting is to be announced.

Adapted by Olivier award-winner Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, The League of Gentlemen) and directed by Adam Penford (Holes, The Boys in the Band) with further creatives to be announced shortly.

What is A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story about?

It’s Christmas Eve, and the streets of Victorian London are filled with people rushing to escape the cold night air and into the warm embrace of homes filled with laughter and cheer. However, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is not in such a rush for the festivities to begin. Alone in his vast house, the old man is hoping the next day passes quickly. After all, what’s the point of a day that isn’t spent making money?

Scrooge takes to his bare bedroom and attempts to fall asleep when he is awoken by an unexpected visit from his former business partner Jacob Marley. A visit in the middle of the night would be concerning enough, but the fact that his partner died a few weeks previously makes it even more chilling! Wrapped in chains for the rest of eternity as his punishment for a lifetime of greed, the ghostly figure of his former business partner implores Scrooge to change his mean-spirited and penny-pinching ways if he has any hope of escaping the same fate. Will Scrooge change his ways, or will the stubborn septuagenarian continue worshiping money above all else?

