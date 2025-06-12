Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical Review Jun 12, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Bob Geldof first thought a Live Aid musical was “a crap idea”—but that scepticism didn’t last. What’s emerged is a high-octane, hit-filled celebration that captures the heart of the iconic 1985 concert and the movement it inspired. Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical reimagines one of music’s most legendary moments with fresh urgency, infectious energy, and a cast that brings new life to some of the greatest anthems ever written. Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical bursts back onto the London stage after its record-breaking Old Vic run, and it’s easy to see why it sold out so fast there. With 26 cast members, songs from Queen, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, U2, Paul McCartney, Elton John, George Michael, Madonna, and many more, and a script from John O’Farrell, this show is a vibrant, emotional time machine that transports you back to July 13, 1985—the day music changed the world.

The original Live Aid concert lasted a staggering 16 hours, featured over 70 artists performing on two continents, and became the most-watched TV event of all time. (Yes, Phil Collins really did play both London and Philadelphia, flying by Concorde between sets.) This musical? It dishes up all the best bits—and all the best songs—together in 2.5 powerful, unforgettable hours.

At its heart is the ultimate power of music to bring people together. The staging is sharp, the energy is infectious, and Luke Sheppard’s direction manages to balance laugh-out-loud moments with gut-punching poignancy. You might buy a ticket for the nostalgia, but you’ll leave thinking about what collective action really means—then and now.

Craige Els gives a powerful performance as Geldof, capturing the drive and disillusionment of a man wrestling with fame, responsibility and political frustration. Julie Atherton’s Thatcher is a scene-stealing masterclass in satire, especially in one memorable “hip-hop dance-off” that (somehow) works.

But the real magic comes in the music—familiar, but not as you know it. Highlights include a goosebump-inducing performance of “Heroes”, a raucous “Radio Ga Ga”, and, of course, the raw, vulnerable “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” that lands with new emotional weight. “Let It Be” closes the show in reflective, tear-jerking style.

Bob Geldof himself has since called the show “extraordinary,” adding: “It brings Live Aid to a new generation – the possibility of what individuals can do together... Human beings do care about each other – they rise above contemporary politics.” And when the final chords hit, you believe him.

The show is a love letter to music’s power, but it’s also a reminder of what Live Aid really stood for: urgent, messy, imperfect action in the face of global crisis. Whether you watched the original concert, or weren’t even born yet, Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical will make you feel like you were there—and that you still have a part to play.

Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical is currently playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre until Sat 10th January 2026. Book your tickets today. Don’t forget, 10% of all ticket sales go directly to The Band Aid Charitable Trust