Jason Manford to once again host the Olivier Awards this year Jan 17, 2020 The London theatre awards season is beginning to heat up! It has just been announced today that popular comedian and theatre actor Jason Manford is set to receive an encore of hosting duties for this year's Olivier Awards ceremony, which is set to be held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, 5 April 2020. The shortlist of nominees is expected to be unveiled on 3 March.

Pictured: Jason Manford as Detective Frank Cioffi in the UK tour of Curtains.

Jason Manford returns to host the Olivier Awards for the third time!

After hosting the Laurence Olivier Awards in 2017 and 2019, it has now been announced that Jason Manford will be returning to give Master of Ceremonies another go. The comic and stage star is currently starring in the UK tour of Kander and Ebb's whodunnit Curtains, which recently wrapped up its very brief West End run at Wyndham's Theatre in London last week on 11 January 2020.

On reprising his role as Olivier Awards host, Jason Manford said: "It's great to be back hosting the Olivier Awards. Having trod the boards myself many times, I've experienced first-hand the huge wealth of creativity and talent across the UK theatre industry. I look forward to celebrating all the incredible work produced over the last year. It will definitely be a night to remember – see you at the Royal Albert Hall!"

Keep an eye on our news pages for further Oliver Awards news. Nominees are expected to be announced on Tuesday, 3 March 2020.