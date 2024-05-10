Jason Donovan to star in the Rocky Horror Show! May 10, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Ozzy icon Jason Donovan will be swapping his technicolour dreamcoat for something a little more… ‘comfortable’ as he reprises his iconic role as Dr Frank-n-Furter in Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical the Rocky Horror Show! Well, he has left us in antici-pation long enough, having last performed the sweet (transvestite) role on UK shores way back in 1998!

Following a sellout season at the Theatre Royal, Sydney for which the notorious Neighbours star received rave reviews, Jason Donovan will be performing at London’s Dominion Theatre from 6 - 20 September 2024 as part of an extensive UK tour.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Jason said: "I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank 'n' Furter with a fantastic new cast and Timewarp with audiences throughout the UK. We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!"

The Rocky Horror Show defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world featuring all the beloved songs, outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for over five decades. The longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world, the production has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages!

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit, including ‘Sweet Transvestite’, ‘Science Fiction/Double Feature‘, ‘Dammit Janet‘ and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, ‘The Time-Warp‘.

Meet Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank ’n’ Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts (well, it would be hard to make the perfect man without them!)

Playing at the Dominion theatre for two weeks only, let’s get ready to do the time-warp again!