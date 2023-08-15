Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem) to star in Cabaret Aug 15, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The seven-time Olivier Award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Cabaret has announced that the roles of The Emcee and Sally Bowles will be filled by music legends Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem). The electrifying pair will step into the ambient Kit Kat Club from Monday, September 25, 2023.

About Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Jake Shears is a singer, songwriter, actor, and writer best known for being the lead singer of Scissor Sisters, a multiplatinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, and Brit Award-winning glam rock band. Jake wrote the music for Tales of the City and appeared in Bent in 2015 and played Charlie Price in Kinky Boots. Jake recently co-wrote the music for Tammy Faye with Elton John, which won two Olivier Awards.

Jake said “It is my privilege and honour to play the Emcee in this incredible show. I am especially excited to be sharing the stage with the force that is Self Esteem.”

As Self Esteem, Rebecca Lucy Taylor released her debut album ‘Compliments Please’ in 2019 and her second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ to universal critical acclaim. ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ received nominations for a Mercury Prize, a BRIT Award for Best New Artist, and NME awards nominations. Self Esteem also supported Blur and composed the soundtrack for Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor said, “I’ve never made a secret of my love of theatre and I honestly couldn’t be more excited about getting to make my stage debut as one of the greatest leads of all time.”

They join Nathan Ives-Moiba as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.

About Cabaret

Amidst the gloomy post-World War 1 nights, the Nazi party are rising, and the world as we know it is changing forever. However, be ready to let go of your inhibitions as you step back in time to the Kit Kat Club and observe romance develop over the course of a night of twilight-age jazz. In this seductive celebration, unwind your inhibitions and forget about the world outside for just a moment.

Cabaret transforms one of London’s most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. Then, the real fun begins…

Say Wilkommen to Jake Shears and Self Esteem as they take on the iconic numbers of Cabaret, including ‘Wilkommen’, ‘Don’t Tell Mama’, ‘Mein Herr’, ‘Maybe This Time’, ‘Money’ as well as the title number. So, come to the Cabaret, and let it was all of your worries away...