Jake Gyllenhaal to star in Sunday in the Park with George alongside Annaleigh Ashford at the Savoy Theatre next summer Jun 19, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Renowned screen and stage actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford will reprise their roles from Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George for the show's highly anticipated West End transfer, it has been confirmed. The Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical originally played at a gala at the New York City Center in 2016 and at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway in 2017 and is now slated to transfer to London's Savoy Theatre next summer.

Written in 1984 by James Lapine (Falsettos) and Stephen Sondheim (Company, Follies, West Side Story) and directed by Lapine's niece Sarna Lapine, Broadway's 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park with George is set to transfer to the West End's Savoy Theatre on 11 June 2020.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Jarhead, The Day After Tomorrow, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Spider-Man: Far From Home) will reprise his role as George alongside Broadway star Annaleigh Ashford (Glinda in Wicked, Margot in Legally Blonde, Lauren in Kinky Boots, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers, Maureen Johnson in Rent), who will reprise her role as Dot/Marie in her West End stage debut.

Further casting plus performance and on-sale dates will be announced in due course.

What is the Sunday in the Park with George musical about?

Regarded as one of the most highly praised musicals of all time, this Sondheim and Lapine masterwork tells a fictionalised account of the French 19th-century painter, Georges Seurat, and his struggle to complete what would become his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. The 1886 oil painting, which is set in a park on the banks of the Seine River in Paris, was noted for being among the first paintings to use the pointillist technique and became the archetype for the Neo-Impressionist movement. Obsessed with the necessity to 'finish the hat', Georges Seurat soon begins neglecting his girlfriend Dot, rejecting other artists, and distancing himself from the French bourgeoisie, completely unaware that his decisions will resonate strongly over the next century.

