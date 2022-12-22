Interview with Frozen's Caitlin Tipping Dec 22, 2022 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Whether you want to build a snowman or spend the winter days in a sauna, Disney’s Frozen is undoubtedly the most magical musical in the West End! Ahead of the holidays, we had a quick catch-up with Caitlin Tipping, ensemble member of Frozen The Musical. Don’t miss your chance to book Frozen tickets at Exclusive Prices with London Theatre Direct’s Winter Spectacular.

Caitlin Tipping

1. How do you get yourself ready to step on stage? Do you have any pre-show rituals?



Something I love that we do before every show at Frozen is a moment where everyone joins together in a circle before the curtain lifts up. Where we can connect as a company and share each other's energy or just show a quick moment of love for each other to set us up for the show.

2. What do you think is an underappreciated moment or character in the show?

I think my favourite underappreciated character has to be the Duke of Weselton and the scene in the coronation, it makes me laugh every time. And I love that Weselton is always giving main character energy!

3. What's your favourite Christmas song?

Anything Micheal Bublé has got to be a Christmas essential. Or maybe Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.

4. How would you spend a spectacular snow day?

I would spend it getting all wrapped up for a nice winter walk with my dog and then back home for some hot chocolate and Christmas movies.

