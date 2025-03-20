International Day of Happiness - Why theatre is a science-backed act of self-care

Happiness comes in many forms - a perfect cup of tea, stopping at exactly £30 at the petrol pump, or hearing the first notes of a familiar overture as the curtain rises. On International Day of Happiness, there’s no better time to celebrate the sheer joy that theatre brings to our lives. Science tells us that live performance actually has profound effects on our well-being, and nowhere is that magic felt more than in London’s iconic West End.

Theatre isn’t just entertainment; it’s a powerful mood booster. A study by University College London found that watching a live performance synchronizes heart rates among audience members, creating a shared emotional experience that deepens feelings of connection. Meanwhile, the release of dopamine and oxytocin - the brain’s “feel-good” chemicals - explains that post-show euphoria we all know and love.

There’s also the escapism factor. At a time when our screens are filled with news cycles and stressors, theatre offers something rare: over two uninterrupted hours of immersive storytelling. Whether you’re crying with laughter at The Play That Goes Wrong or swept away by the romance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the West End provides a portal to another world - one filled with music, drama, and spectacular spectacle.

Even the ritual of going to the theatre makes us happier. Dressing up, flipping through the programme, chatting excitedly in the interval - it all adds to the magic. The sense of occasion activates the brain’s reward system, much like planning a holiday - our next trip is to the sunny island of Kalokairi. Anticipation alone can boost happiness, meaning your West End ticket purchase is actually a science-backed act of self-care.

Ways to Celebrate International Day of Happiness – Theatre Style!

If you’re looking to celebrate today in a way that guarantees maximum joy, why not take inspiration from the stage?

Attend a concert – Music and nostalgia are two of the strongest happiness triggers, so why not experience both at once? ABBA Voyage is an electrifying spectacle that blends futuristic visuals with timeless hits. So dance and jive and have the happiest time of your life!

Go to the movies – Some of the West End’s biggest hits started on the silver screen. Mean Girls, Clueless, and The Devil Wears Prada have all made the leap from film to stage. Seeing our favourite scenes come to life before our eyes, makes us feel like we’ve stepped into the screen.

Read a book – The magic of storytelling isn’t confined to the stage. Dive into the worlds of Wicked, Hamilton, or The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, all of which exist as novels before or alongside their stage adaptations.

Go train spotting – Not the film - though they did make that into a stage adaptation as well - the actual hobby. And if you need a theatrical excuse, remember that Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express is the most exhilarating train-based musical ever written. If a roller-skating rock opera about trains doesn’t scream ‘pure joy,’ what does?

Whatever happiness looks like to you today, one thing is clear: theatre is more than just entertainment—it’s an essential ingredient to a joyful life. So, book that show, sing that soundtrack, and let the West End work its magic. Happy International Day of Happiness!