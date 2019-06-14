Ian McKellen's one-man show On Stage to run at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre from September

Ian McKellen celebrates 80 years with his highly-anticipated West End transfer of Ian McKellen On Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others and You!

The West End run of Ian McKellen On Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others and You! opens on 20 September 2019 at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London and will be booking until 5 January 2020. Tickets to Ian McKellen's new West End production are subject to high demand, so be sure to act quickly to secure your spot in this magnificent and jaw-dropping performance!

The classically trained actor who has performed in his fair share of Shakespeare plays is perhaps best known for his major blockbuster roles as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and as Magneto in 20th Century Fox's X-Men film series. His On Stage show will begin with him in character as the long-bearded wizard, Gandalf, and will most likely end with him inviting a member of the audience to act with him on the London theatre stage. Of course, Ian McKellen fans can also look forward to gossip, chit chat, and reminiscence as the six-time Olivier Award-winning actor alternates through his sizeable repertoire of Shakespearian characters.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to 'get up close and personal' with the Ian McKellen and even ask him questions is not something you want to skip on your West End Wish List! Book your tickets to see Ian McKellen live at the Harold Pinter Theatre now to guarantee the best seats and best prices while stocks last!

