    How to win an Amazon Alexa device with London Theatre Direct

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    There’s an Amazon Echo with your name on it! 

    Book West End tickets now through Amazon Pay using the newly built London Theatre Direct Alexa skill and you’ll automatically be entered to win a new Amazon Echo! This competition is ongoing until 7 December with a new winner announced every day! Already have an Alexa device? Then why not win a freebie for your friend or family member! It’ll make the perfect holiday gift! We have already announced the first two winners in this special giveaway (see below). So go ahead and give it a go!

    Will you be our next lucky winner?

    The Amazon Echo winners so far...

    27 November – Mark from Essex
    28 November – Victoria from London
    29 November – Winner TBA (This could be you!)
    30 November – Winner TBA (This could be you!)
    1 December – Winner TBA (This could be you!)
    2 December – Winner TBA (This could be you!)
    3 December – Winner TBA (This could be you!)
    4 December – Winner TBA (This could be you!)
    5 December – Winner TBA (This could be you!)
    6 December – Winner TBA (This could be you!)
    7 December – Winner TBA (This could be you!)

    Want to see your name on this list? Then book your London theatre tickets now through Alexa!

    Amazon Echo Competition Terms and Conditions: Tickets must be purchased on the London Theatre Direct website or via the London Theatre Direct skill for Alexa using Amazon Pay only. All competition winners must be a UK resident. In order to be eligible for the daily drawings, bookings must be made between the 26th of November and the 7th of DecemberOnly one Amazon Echo device will be given away per day during this 12-day campaign. Winners will be selected daily and will be notified by e-mail.

    Did you like our Amazon Alexa | Wicked video? Then have a look at our Amazon Alexa | School of Rock video with Craig Gallivan!  

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

