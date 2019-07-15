How to get the best deals on top West End shows this summer Jul 15, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It’s summertime in London and while the living’s easy, finding cheap theatre tickets sure ain’t! But all that’s about to change today with the launch of our epic LTD20 campaign as part of our 20th-anniversary celebrations. Featuring all the best deals in the West End — from discount theatre tickets on Mondays, weekend flash sales, and last-minute same-day tickets to all the hottest London shows on Wednesday nights — #LTD20 is just the ticket to make this summer the time of your life. Celebrate 20 years with London Theatre Direct and party like it’s 1999! With cheap London theatre tickets and special offers you won’t find anywhere else, it’s a good time to be a London theatregoer. Check out all the details on our LTD20 discount tickets and offers below and find out how and when to save.

Barber Shop Chronicles hits the stage this week and as part of LTD20, you can save up to 52% for today only!

Our Monday Flash Sale Deals

When : 15, 22, 29 July and 5, 12 August

Each Monday, as part of our LTD20 campaign, you can look forward to our fabulous Monday flash sale deals on two of the hottest West End shows. These heavily discounted tickets are available every Monday for a very limited time until 23:59 the following Tuesday. Dozens of prime theatre tickets per performance will be on offer from £20, saving you between 30% and 55% depending on the seats you choose. Every Monday for the next five weeks will feature two top London shows. So be sure to act fast whilst the clock is ticking, because once these tickets are gone, they're gone!

Keep your Wednesday nights free — same-day flash sale tickets!

When : 17, 24, 31 July and 7, 14 August

Be sure not to make any plans on Wednesday nights this summer! Every Wednesday for LTD20 you can get your hands on some last-minute London theatre tickets to spectacular London productions! What better way to celebrate Hump Day than getting more bang for your buck with our same-day Wednesday discount tickets! Available at the stroke of midnight on the day of each performance, be sure to stay up late every Tuesday and snatch up these hot London theatre tickets whilst you can!

Our 72-hour weekend flash sales