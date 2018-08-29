Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Histo-remix musical Six extends its run

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    You now have more time to get your tickets to histo-remix Six following an announcement that the show is set to extend its run this autumn following overwhelming demand. Six premieres at the Arts Theatre tomorrow, 30 August 2018.

    Histo-remix musical Six extends its run

    Pictured: King Henry VIII’s six queens are ready to dominate the pop music sphere in this highly anticipated her-storical musical

    New musical Six, the tale of six queens from her-story who become pop music princesses, has just announced that it will be extending its run at the Arts Theatre. It will now be booking until 14 October 2018.

    Six originally ran in Edinburgh back in 2017 and enjoyed a very brief run in London afterwards. It was then staged once more for a full run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year and is set to open in London’s West End on 30 August.

    The critically acclaimed musical was written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Follow the tale of Anne Boleyn, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Parr, Catherine of Aragon, Jane Seymour, and Katherine Howard as they juxtapose history with an entirely new, modern context.

    The cast of Six features Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Millie O'Connell and Natalie Paris. The musical has a runtime of 75 minutes with no interval.

    Be on the right side of history and book your tickets sharpish to see Six, now extended!

    Purchase your tickets to Six here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Text: Michael Ball in Aspects of Love. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart, Based on the novel by David Garnett, directed by Jonathan Kent.

    Jamie Bogyo will join Michael Ball in Aspects of Love

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    It has been announced that Jamie Bogyo, who played Christian in the smash hit West End production Moulin Rouge! ... Read more

    Text: (Underneath 5 stars) Sunday Times, The Times, Financial Times, Observer, Time Out, iNews. David Harewood. Zachary Quinto. Best of Enemies. Written by James Graham. Directed by Jeremy Herrin. Noël Coward Theatre. A Delfont Mackintosh Theatre. | Image: David Harewood and Zachary Quinto sit on box televisions which have their faces on the screen. There are more television sets in the background (and blurred).

    What’s closing in London theatres this month? (February 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    February is an often overlooked month in the calendar, the Easter eggs are just beginning to creep onto the shel... Read more

    Text: Sheridan Smith, Shirley Valentine, Duke of York

    What is opening in London theatres this month? (February 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    It's still winter, but the worst of it is hopefully over. February is the great month of everything in betwe... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies