Histo-remix musical Six extends its run Aug 29, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) You now have more time to get your tickets to histo-remix Six following an announcement that the show is set to extend its run this autumn following overwhelming demand. Six premieres at the Arts Theatre tomorrow, 30 August 2018.

Pictured: King Henry VIII’s six queens are ready to dominate the pop music sphere in this highly anticipated her-storical musical

New musical Six, the tale of six queens from her-story who become pop music princesses, has just announced that it will be extending its run at the Arts Theatre. It will now be booking until 14 October 2018.

Six originally ran in Edinburgh back in 2017 and enjoyed a very brief run in London afterwards. It was then staged once more for a full run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year and is set to open in London’s West End on 30 August.

The critically acclaimed musical was written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Follow the tale of Anne Boleyn, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Parr, Catherine of Aragon, Jane Seymour, and Katherine Howard as they juxtapose history with an entirely new, modern context.

The cast of Six features Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Millie O'Connell and Natalie Paris. The musical has a runtime of 75 minutes with no interval.

Be on the right side of history and book your tickets sharpish to see Six, now extended!

Purchase your tickets to Six here.