Hampstead Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

The renowned Hampstead Theatre in North London, which opened in 1959, is celebrated as a birthplace of groundbreaking theatre. Initially founded as the Hampstead Theatre Club in the heart of Hampstead village, it first operated under the name Scout Hall. In 1962, the theatre moved to a purpose-built cabin, where it remained until 2003, when it was transformed into the modern Hampstead Theatre we know today. Known for its commitment to new works, the theatre has become a key hub for world-class plays, featuring productions from notable playwrights such as Harold Pinter, Mike Leigh, Mike Bartlett, and Jeremy Brock. One of its early landmark productions was Harold Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter in 1960. Continue reading below for details about the seating plan at Hampstead Theatre.

What are the best seats at the Hampstead Theatre?

When Hampstead Theatre reopened in 2003, it introduced two venues, offering a variety of seating options to enhance the theatre experience. Choosing the right seat is essential for making the most of your visit. The seating is divided into three main sections: the Stalls, Stalls Arcade, and Dress Circle.

For those who want to be closest to the action, the Stalls are the best choice. Slightly raked for a better view, the centre of rows C to H offer excellent sightlines, close proximity to the stage, and superb sound quality. If you're looking for more affordable options while still being near the action, the rear Stalls are a great alternative.

Behind the Stalls, the Stalls Arcade provides a more budget-friendly option, combining affordability with great views similar to those in the Stalls. These seats are also slightly raked to ensure clear sightlines.

At the back of the theatre, the Dress Circle offers a bird’s-eye view of the stage. The rows are gently curved to provide an optimal view of the performance, perfect for those who enjoy a panoramic perspective of the action.